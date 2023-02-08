The ‘tu vs aap’ discourse has taken off on Twitter. Well, they’re just innocuous words, right? Wrong. Some Twitter users have started a war of ratio and counter-ratio over Mumbai residents addressing people with “tu" instead of “aap". Some Twitter users complained that they felt disrespected over strangers in Mumbai calling them “tu". One tweet specifically mentioned a bus conductor addressing the OP with “tu" and was immediately called out for its classist underpinning. Many people also explained the Marathi root of the practice, not to mention the implication of closeness and affection that’s contained in “tu".

Now, from memes, sarcastic tweets replacing every “tu" in Bollywood songs with “aap", to some compelling arguments- everything has been made.

Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi. You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’. Unacceptable behaviour. — PratPanc (@PratPanc) February 5, 2023

Kiran when her stalker said'Tu hai meri Kiran' instead of 'Aap ho meri Kiran' pic.twitter.com/mU09G6FN5h — Quasi mota (@thecaoticdjay) February 7, 2023

When you don’t know about something, its best if you don’t talk about it.Whats stated in this tweet is simply not true. We refer all uncles (both maternal: Mama, paternal: kaka) as tu, even if they are 10-15 years older than our father/mother.Reason: affection, closeness https://t.co/HMsj6EshlN— Sarvesh🏏 (@CricAspect) February 8, 2023

This 'Tu' vs 'Aap' discourse on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/5XRg2gRjRp— tulsi das khan (@IndieKnopfler) February 7, 2023

north indians when atif aslam sings tu jaane na instead of aap jaane na pic.twitter.com/PEzJAL6O0c— gordon (@gordonramashray) February 7, 2023

North indians hate Sonu Nigam. pic.twitter.com/TLtTZhAj8V— Riha Umar Khalid 🇮🇳 (@gundekibhabhi) February 7, 2023

North Indians when people whose first language isn't hindi don't speak hindi in the way they think is "respectful" https://t.co/nHUPertAHM pic.twitter.com/IooFYC4K7Z— cmqz (@commieqazi) February 7, 2023

Srk: "tu haan kar, ya naa kar, tu hai meri kiran."Delhiite settled in bombay: excuse me its "*aap haan karo, ya naah karo *aap ho humari kiran" Ugh bombay people. — Adi (@Brewkenstein) February 7, 2023

Well, just going ahead with the "bizarre" trend that's currently taking place on this bird app, let me know which one's better.Team "Tu" vs Team "Aap" PS: These playlists exist fr. pic.twitter.com/AM1M2BFFOF — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) February 7, 2023

Here is Sonu Nigam being disrespectful to North Indians pic.twitter.com/b87174O5ZP— RJK (@rahul_jk) February 7, 2023

These fights over what language people choose to speak- or how- sure are getting old.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here