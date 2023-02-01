KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding grabbed a lot of eyeballs on Twitter with its lavish decor and all the swanky outfits. It would seem that it has caught the eyes of Pakistani news anchors as well. There was a lot of buzz surrounding expensive gifts given to the celebrity couple by their family, including apparently a Mumbai apartment worth Rs 50 crore from Suniel Shetty and an Audi worth Rs 1.64 crore from Salman Khan.

The reports also mentioned gifts like a watch worth Rs 30 lakh from Chopard Watches from Jackie Shroff, a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore from Arjun Kapoor, as well as similarly expensive cars and bikes from Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The Shetty family denied those reports to News18, calling them “baseless and not true".

The memo probably did not reach all the way to Pakistan. A video has been going viral where two anchors can be seen engaging in a bit of a humourous repartee, talking about the economic crisis in Pakistan and drawing parallels to the KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding gifts.

The “Abdullah start ho jao" part has brought on a slew of memes, with some people calling it a literal rendition of the popular saying “begaane ki shaadi mein Abdullah deewana“. Honestly, some Desis can relate too.

Must watch: Pakistan TV anchors going bonkers discussing economic situation of Pak while comparing it with gifts given on #rahulwedsathiya ceremony pic.twitter.com/isEVb18Wnm— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 31, 2023

Sunil Shetty after watching Pak TV news pic.twitter.com/OVzDWFHoIX— Roopa B (@Roopa13B) January 31, 2023

Even we go bonkers listening to all this. The top 10% seem to have all the money in India. Damn, a 50 crore apartment?Don't think it's an apartment,it's a villa I think.Not sure though— AKS (@aksdotnet) January 31, 2023

Literally "beganee ki Shaadi Mein Abdullah deewana"— Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) January 30, 2023

The discussion, though perhaps not very worthy of much air time, did end up entertaining a lot of people.

