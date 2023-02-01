CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Abdullah Deewana': Pakistani Anchors Lose it Over KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding in Viral Video

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 11:59 IST

Pakistan

Pakistani anchors had a hilarious discussion on KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding. (Credits: Instagram/@athiyashetty)

A discussion between two Pakistani news anchors about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding has amused people on both sides of the border.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding grabbed a lot of eyeballs on Twitter with its lavish decor and all the swanky outfits. It would seem that it has caught the eyes of Pakistani news anchors as well. There was a lot of buzz surrounding expensive gifts given to the celebrity couple by their family, including apparently a Mumbai apartment worth Rs 50 crore from Suniel Shetty and an Audi worth Rs 1.64 crore from Salman Khan.

The reports also mentioned gifts like a watch worth Rs 30 lakh from Chopard Watches from Jackie Shroff, a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore from Arjun Kapoor, as well as similarly expensive cars and bikes from Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The Shetty family denied those reports to News18, calling them “baseless and not true".

The memo probably did not reach all the way to Pakistan. A video has been going viral where two anchors can be seen engaging in a bit of a humourous repartee, talking about the economic crisis in Pakistan and drawing parallels to the KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding gifts.

The “Abdullah start ho jao" part has brought on a slew of memes, with some people calling it a literal rendition of the popular saying “begaane ki shaadi mein Abdullah deewana“. Honestly, some Desis can relate too.

The discussion, though perhaps not very worthy of much air time, did end up entertaining a lot of people.

