Suniel Shetty’s daughter and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricketer KL Rahul on January 23. It was an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family at Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. After the couple, Suniel Shetty shared some photos from the wedding on Instagram where he could be seen alongside his wife Mana Shetty and KL Rahul’s parents, Dr. KN Lokesh and Rajeshwari Lokesh. All of them stood behind the wedded couple to bless them during the pheras. However, what became the centre of attraction was the way the 61-year-old actor dressed for his daughter’s marriage in a proper ethnic fit which online users couldn’t stop admiring!

A Twitter user, Iva Dixit, shared the picture from KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s wedding and highlighted how she couldn’t stop thinking about Suniel Shetty’s outfit as the colour, the high-buttoned collar on the short kurta and the paired ‘panche’ looked every bit perfect for the wedding. The Dhadkan actor wore a simplistic beige-hued kurta with a matching veshti (a type of sarong worn as a lower garment by men, especially in Tamil Nadu) and completed his look with an elaborate set of necklaces. The way his subtle outfit stood above the wedding basics made netizens fall for it completely.

“Sorry I literally have not stopped thinking about Suniel Shetty’s whole fit at his daughter’s wedding. The color! The proportions! The high buttoned collar!” wrote the woman on the micro-blogging site. She further added, “Can I just say how nice it is to see a plain tailored cotton kurta and panche combination on a celebrity. That too at a wedding???? Not one zari zardozi offense on him! CHIC.”

Soon, Desis started putting out intricate details of Shetty’s traditional wear as one of them commented, “The panche with polki diamonds + rudraksha is a different level”. “South indian outfits are the best tbh( I’m a northie and I’m sick of sherwani and lehengas). Their sareees omg. Athiya should have dressed like a Tulu bride ..but it’s her choice and her wedding i guess,” remarked another user.

Praises absolutely fell short for the actor known for his fitness and the way he’s aging like ‘fine wine’. Other comments to the post went like, “bhai he looks so dapper yaar I love the vibe he’s giving off”, “I actually liked his attire most of all”, “He is killing it! Especially at that age, and being the bride’s father” and so on.

