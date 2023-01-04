Account Tracking SpaceX Rocket Launch Gets Locked by Twitter, Elon Musk Responds

SpaceX began their 2023 with the glorious launch of 114 small satellites, marking the first of as many as 100 missions planned for this year. Naturally, Twitter users took the opportunity to share snaps of the landmark event on their social media handles. However, things did not go as planned for Spaceflight Now. Its official Twitter account was locked for sharing the photos of rockets. The Managing Editor of the news portal, Chris Bergin, shared a snapshot of his account being locked for about 12 hours. Even Editor Stephen Clark went on to share that the official Twitter account was locked for sharing shots of rockets. When asked what were the snaps exactly by fellow Twitter users, Chris Bergin clarified it was only a view of the auto-tracking of Falcon 9 Michael with their own camera. Now, SpaceX and Twitter Elon Musk shared his response to Bergin’s tweet. “Seems like our image recognition needs some work!” he wrote.

Several social media users joined the NSF Managing Editor to ask the CEO of Twitter to rectify this issue with the social media platform. Many said that watching rocket snaps and clips were the highlight of their time on the social media platform. A Twitter user wrote, “Of all the things Elon should be able to get right, this has to be near the top of the list. It’s ridiculous.”

Another user shared their experience with Twitter account lock after sharing a snap from the same SpaceX launch. They tweeted, “This happened to me, too. A rocket photo I took down at the Cape earned me a 12-hour Twitter suspension.”

Meanwhile, a few asked to give Musk and Twitter some time to adjust. This was bound to happen with all the major changes going on around the social media platform. “Give it time. The software behind Twitter is getting major updates and changes. There will be glitches. This one is unfortunate, of course, but I’m equally sure it’ll get fixed,” the user wrote.

Elon Musk is no stranger to responding to people on Twitter. While more often than not, his responses catch the users off guard. A Twitter user outsmarted Musk at his game. Satire website, Babylon Bee shared a tweet that talked about Bruce Wayne’s poll asking Arkham inmates whether he should step down as Batman. It was quite reminiscent of Musk asking Twitter users whether he should step down as the CEO.

Yet all Musk could do was find humor in the situation and respond with a laughing emoji.

