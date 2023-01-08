Activist Raises Concern Over ‘Inaccessible’ Ramp Built for Specially-Abled in UP Eatery

It’s easier said than done! Today, we might talk about the inclusivity given to every human being, irrespective of gender, looks, age, etc. But, the bitter truth is known to only those who go through several problems in their daily lives due to being tagged as ‘different’ or ‘special’. This is exactly what happened to a disability rights activist while he visited an eatery in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Satendra Singh, a physically-impaired activist, and a doctor took to Twitter on January 4 to share a video of his bitter experience at a high-ramp built for the specially-abled people at a food joint in UP. The clip showed his inability to climb the ramp that was ‘exclusively’ constructed for customers’ ‘ease’. He took the help of his dog to climb the steep slope but was unable to do so due to its ‘inaccessibility’. Calling it “Mount Everest", Mr. Singh also pointed out how the ramp was barricaded at the top.

“People only have physical impairments, but it’s the society that makes us “disabled" by its infrastructural barriers. Look at the slope, or Mt. Everest in the name of the ramp at Hira Sweets, Vrindavan, which even people with “divine abilities" cannot climb,” Singh wrote on the micro-blogging site.

People only have physical impairments, but it’s the society that makes us “disabled" by its infrastructural barriers. Look at the slope, or Mt. Everest in the name of the ramp at Hira Sweets, Vrindawan, which even people with “divine abilities" cannot climb. #Accessibility ♿️ pic.twitter.com/zY28nEwHaq— Satendra Singh, MD (@drsitu) January 4, 2023

The viral video grabbed the attention of several users who also raised concerns over infrastructural errors. “This is just terrible. I dont suffer from any physical disability. But, I would dare not attempt to climb the ramp. Whoever got it constructed perhaps also runs a hospital !!” wrote a concerned user while another one said, “These ramps are never made keeping the ease of access for people who need it actually. In our country Accessibility is still an alien thing sadly!”. Users also shared their own terrible experiences and remarked, “This is something I face every day. Not one building, not one government establishment, not one private business enterprise is sensitive enough to be completely disabled friendly.”

This is just terrible. I dont suffer from any physical disability. But, I would dare not attempt to climb the ramp. Whoever got it constructed perhaps also runs a hospital !!— sunderarajan (@ndpsr) January 4, 2023

These ramps are never made keeping the ease of access for people who need it actually. In our country Accessibility is still an alien thing sadly!— Shipra Trivedi (@trivediship) January 4, 2023

This is something I face everyday. Not one building, not one government establishment, not one private business enterprise is sensitive enough to be completely disabled friendly.— Harish Navuluru (@harishnavuluru) January 4, 2023

Mr. Singh is a professor of physiology at the University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi and organisational head of ‘Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here