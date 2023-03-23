Actor Divyanka Tripathi is drawing flak after she posted an Instagram story expressing her “excitement" over experiencing her “life’s first earthquake" in Chandigarh. Large parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR, felt strong tremors on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 jolted the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

In an Instagram story, Divyanka showed how people in the locality had gathered outside after feeling the tremors. “Okay this is very exciting because I’m experiencing my life’s first earthquake… Gali mohalla sab neeche aa gayi hai. This is exciting, just for now, jab tak ke zyada nahi hota," she was heard saying as she giggled.

While most Twitter users slammed Divyanka over the tone-deaf comments, some people argued that she was not ill-intentioned in saying it.

Imagine someone from Turkey or Syria seeing this after what they've been though ….!!!! Natural Disasters are NO joke…!!!! https://t.co/lfFMMpfLAp— Annika (Abrar Qazi) (@annix_26) March 22, 2023

sis tis ain’t a concert 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/SNbG1t16eQ— v| original (@powerperriee) March 22, 2023

Too triggering for people who have gone through worst in an earthquake. Didn’t expect this from Divyanka, She could have just posted telling everyone to stay safe. https://t.co/Jh5q6lHpNU— AJ (@LiveLifeHappyN) March 22, 2023

ohhh to be so privileged & empty-headed that you are in an earthquake & the first instinct is "ooh this is so exciting" https://t.co/xnGQJN2mha— ؘ (@ritamiddleclass) March 22, 2023

how exactly is experiencing an earthquake exciting? does she not realise how triggering it must be for people who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy? Ab adventurous banne/dikhne ke chakkar mai kuch bhi bolenge. https://t.co/rUGtScOEOa — . (@notgonnaalie) March 22, 2023

U become excited when you don't face any destruction, when u just see people running out of the homes smiling, laughing and shouting but earthquake is very destructive , it has killed more than 15 k people in Nepal some years ago. So IDK y She is telling this? https://t.co/UC1ydIZtPq— Anku✍️ (@nirutweetss) March 22, 2023

Earthquakes are not for fun or to enjoy DT…I don't know why the hell she was getting excited to experience earthquake…You disappointed me as a fan DT..😬This wasn't expected from you atleast.#DivyankaTripathi https://t.co/lJlwFEYyTA— Zoha khan (@Zohakhan73) March 22, 2023

The earthquake was felt across North India, including Delhi-NCR, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

