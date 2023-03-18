Actor Sonali Kulkarni has sparked widespread anger after accusing Indian women of being “lazy" and exploiting their boyfriends or husbands for money and other privileges. In an interview with Bhupenddra Singh Raathore, she lambasted women over what she termed “aggression", “being on edge" and a “demanding nature". She said that she wanted to “cry" for her brothers, her husband and other men in society who are pressured to start earning at a young age.

“In India, we, at times, forget that a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend/husband, who earns well, owns a house, and his performance at work guarantees regular increments," Sonali said. She urged women to become self-dependent and to earn money so as to be able to contribute equally to household expenses.

Here is the video of Sonali Kulkarni’s take on Indian women:

I don't know who she is but hats off to her courage to speak the unspoken unpalatable truth! 👏#Equality pic.twitter.com/vB2zwZerul— Amit Srivastava 🕉️ (@AmiSri) March 15, 2023

Sonali’s take drew ire across social media, with people calling it sexist, irresponsible and completely untrue. She has been schooled widely over it, including by Uorfi Javed, author Paromita Bardoloi and singer Sona Mohapatra.

How insensitive , whatever you said ! You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together ? What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main… https://t.co/g1rQGyuSDg— Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 17, 2023

True & truly sad @Paromitabardolo .Check the matrimonial columns-wanted, good looking,educated, earning,’homely’;take care of in-laws,Hh duties & hand over monthly salary type of ad’s. Double whammy.The ‘insight’ she has is lazy & should have been qualified such - ‘in my circles’ https://t.co/8Olt1aswGN— Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 16, 2023

I'm not sharing Sonali Kulkarni's trash video, but it really angers me. You can't call all women lazy when the gender equality balance is so skewed. Yes there are women who want to marry wealth. But most women in this country aren't given education or the freedom to work.— Kajol Srinivasan - Deport the Kohinoor (@LOLrakshak) March 17, 2023

Please go ahead and get your four claps from men for speaking the 'truth'. All you have done is let down 80% if not more of the women in this country by putting a tag on their lack of choice . "lazy" they will be called now.— Kajol Srinivasan - Deport the Kohinoor (@LOLrakshak) March 17, 2023

#sonalikulkarni every single woman in India is a working woman - she either works at home, or she works in outside home or she works for both. Now please buzz off with your load of BS— Ekta Viiveck Verma (She/Her/Hers) (@EktaVVerma) March 16, 2023

Women will financially contribute to the household chores only when men start sharing 50% of the household chores.@sonalikulkarni the men you're defending won't stand up for your rights. They're clapping for you because you spoke what they wanted to hear. Stop being a 'pick-me'. https://t.co/ZXHqfKw5u6— Shreya Pataskar (@shreyapataskar2) March 16, 2023

Ma’am @sonalikulkarni it might be shocking for you. But a lot of us also got campus placed and started earning at 20. The women who don’t earn do a lot of unpaid house labor. That apart, housewives in most rural india earn passive income. It’s utterly irresponsible a statement. https://t.co/Pv9Pdp99hw— Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) March 16, 2023

Sonali has appeared in films like Mission Kashmir and Dil Chahta Hai.

