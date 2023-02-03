Remember Pia’s dialogue in ‘3 Idiots‘ when she got to know Rancho’s real name? When she said, “Me Shaadi ke baad apna surname change nahi karungi, (I won’t change my surname after getting married)", every lady who cringed over her to-be husband’s surname felt that! It’s a long-standing tradition of women adapting to their husbands’ last names after getting married following the patriarchal norms. They are expected to keep up with the men’s surname or align their existing one to it in modern times. However, a woman suggested that married couples should choose between cooler last names and Twitter thinks it’s not a bad idea.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, she wrote, “married couples should take whomever’s last name is cooler.” Netizens approved the marriage tip and even shared instances when both the wife and husband mingled their surnames to come up with a new one. “My wife and I combined our last names. Jankowsky + Lindstrom = Jankstrom,” commented a user while another one said, “How did I never know this!? Love it.”

married couples should take whomever’s last name is cooler.— becca slack (@ohboybeccaslack) February 1, 2023

My wife and I combined our last names.Jankowsky + Lindstrom = Jankstrom Our daughter is the first of her name. — Eric Jankstrom (@The_Jank) February 2, 2023

And if they both suck they should be able to come up with something new ‍♂️— Josh (@Revuhnant) February 2, 2023

That’s what we did, thankfully it was mine— Rob Simon (@orob) February 3, 2023

We combined our last name— belly (@rarebelly) February 2, 2023

Calling it the ‘survival of the fittest’, internet users rather turned it into a funny conversation where they talked about weird last names that they heard about. “My wife’s last name is Vowell. I told her we should change our last names to ‘Consonant’,” replied a user. Another one exclaimed, “I agree with this. If my wife had a cool last name like ‘Panther’ I would have defo taken it. It’s the fairest system.”

I agree with this. If my wife had a cool last name like ‘Panther’ I would have defo taken it. It’s the fairest system.— Justin List ‍ ⚡️ (@JustinList) February 2, 2023

Survival of the fittest— Randy McHugh (@retentionrandy) February 3, 2023

My wife’s last name is Vowell. I told her we should change our last names to “Consonant.”She asked “y?” And I said “sometimes” We have different lasts names still. — Bryan McAllister (@bryanplayspiano) February 2, 2023

You should attach a vote to every invite. then at the wedding right before they finish the ceremony you can do a big reveal on what name won.— Ry (@Hash_bros_inc) February 2, 2023

Part of the wedding ceremony should involve a coin toss that forever decides which last name the couple will have.“Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you for the first time ever … [flips a coin] …THE MILLERS!” Fair and excellent entertainment value. — Amy Upshaw (@amyrupshaw) February 2, 2023

Another chunk of social media even came up with suggestions that went like this, “Part of the wedding ceremony should involve a coin toss that forever decides which last name the couple will have”. “I always thought the name should lean towards whomever happens to be an only child at the very least. It makes sense, that way the family name does not vanish permanently when you get married,” remarked the other.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here