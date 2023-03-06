English singer and songwriter Adele delighted a couple with a wedding gift that they will cherish forever. It all happened during Adele’s Las Vegas show, on Saturday. It was attended by a newlywed couple, who headed to the show right after their wedding ceremony. They never would have thought in their wildest dreams that the Hello singer would stop her concert to meet them mid-show. A video from Grammy Award-winning singer’s Weekends with Adele residency is now making rounds on the internet and it shows her signing the bride’s gown. The video came to light after the bride named Gaby shared it on her Instagram account. The clip shows the dream-come-true moment of the bride and groom Evan.

Sharing the video, Gaby thanked the singer for “creating the memory of a lifetime for” them. In the caption, she revealed that ever since she met the “love of (her) life,” Evan, they always wished for Adele to sing at their wedding. In fact, Evan “was determined to have Adele sing” on their special day.

“Weekends with Adele. My world is made- found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams come true. Thank you, Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us,” wrote the newlywed in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaby 🖤 Sacramento Lived In Blonde & Creative Color Specialist (@gababouthair)

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, opens with Adele singing her hit track When We Were Young for the audience. When she notices Gaby and Evan in their wedding dress, she stops and asks the couple, “Did you just get married?” To this, Evan responds with a “yes.” After this, Adele announces on the mic, “They got married today! Congratulations.” Next, Evan hands her a pen and Adele asks Gaby to keep the hem of her bridal gown on the boundary of the arena. And giving Gaby a fan girl moment, Adele signs an autograph on the gown.

Watch more videos of Adele interacting with her fans here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADELE (@adele__daydreamer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evan (@eakoris)

Adele has also shared some iconic moments from her latest show on Instagram. It also featured her picture with Gaby and Evan. Gaby also shared a screenshot of the post and wrote, “On cloud one million. In tears over this moment, her concert and celebrating with our loved ones. Our vision came to life and we can’t believe this is all real. We got our most precious moment on the best day of our lives. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaby 🖤 Sacramento Lived In Blonde & Creative Color Specialist (@gababouthair)

Several users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. Many called the moment “beautiful” as they wished the couple. One user commented, “Wow! What a beautiful moment and memory you’ll have forever. Congratulations.”

Adele’s next show will be held on March 10.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here