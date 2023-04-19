Adipurush Makers Share Another Update, Get Trolled For Just Changing ‘Colour Tone’

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming mythological dram Adipurush is among the top trends (again) because of its visual effects. Remember the time when the makers released the trailer and received negative reviews over the film’s animation, CGI and VFX? In response to that, the creators made a few changes to the film and social media users were quick to spot the difference in colour grade after a snippet of the film was shared for Tribeca Film Festival. While announcing the world premiere of Adipurush at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13, the official Twitter handle of the film festival shared a montage, featuring snippets from all the movies lined up for the release.

While sharing the video, the organisers of the film festival wrote, “We’re thrilled to announce the feature film lineup for the 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX! 109 films by 127 filmmakers representing 36 countries, plus notable films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny, Steve Buscemi, and more!”

We’re thrilled to announce the feature film lineup for the 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX!109 films by 127 filmmakers representing 36 countries, plus notable films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny, Steve Buscemi, and more! https://t.co/Bm5M6qSTQu pic.twitter.com/M5h7wflZDD — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 18, 2023

However, the eagle-eyed cine lovers were quick to spot the minor changes in the colour tone of a few sequences of Adipurush. While for some, the change was an “improvement,” others trolled the makers for reportedly changing the VFX by only tempering the colour grade.

A user shared before-and-after shots for comparison and tweeted: “Brightness kam aur colour tone warm kar dene se VFX and CGI improve nahi hota (by reducing the brightness and changing the colour tone to warm, one cannot improve the VFX and CGI), right? #Adipurush.”

Brightness kam aur colour tone warm kar dene se vfx & cgi improve nahi hota, right? 😀#Adipurush https://t.co/2JsO1ikYrK pic.twitter.com/Q9sc9RmP0y— Evan Jacob Sid (@evanjacobsid) April 19, 2023

This user posted similar-looking pictures of Raveena Tandon and Twinkle Khanna to share their take on Adipurush changes.

Adipurush improved VFX before and after , find the difference 😂 #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/QCy9k2NJNT— SD  (@sd_here_) April 19, 2023

“*Adipurush changes bluish looking hue to yellowish*. Everyone: Adipurush VFX got improved, Adipurush VFX Update,” wrote another one.

*#Adipurush changes bluish looking hue to yellowish*Everyone: Adipurush VFX got improved, Adipurush VFX Update — SATHVIK (@sathvikmad) April 18, 2023

This fan of Prabhas had an ROFL demonstration of Adipurush update.

Adipurush VFX is clearly improved to a great extent…super realistic now 👌#Prabhas #AdipurushBefore After pic.twitter.com/2KMvfcn1yr — Ashwin Prabhas (@_Prabhasforever) April 18, 2023

“The way Adipurush marketing team is promoting new and improved teaser VFX is laughable and sad as they don’t take account for what they made! There is huge difference in colour grading and improved VFX but what about creative choices they made?” asked a user.

The way #Adipurush marketing team is promoting new and improved teaser VFX is laughable and sad as they don't take account for what they made! There is huge difference in colour grading and improved VFX but what about creative choices they made ?— Aayush Shah (@AayushS81792207) April 19, 2023

However, a section of users was all praise for the Adipurush update. “Adipurush VFX is clearly improved to a great extent…super realistic now,” wrote one while another tweeted: “Updated Adipurush VFX. Looks better than before.”

Adipurush VFX is clearly improved to a great extent…super realistic now 👌#Prabhas #AdipurushBefore After pic.twitter.com/OYdeWcKSxn — Krishna (@The_Tribbiani) April 18, 2023

Updated #Adipurush VFX 💥🥵🔥Looks Better Than Before… Positive Talk Needs To Break 1000 cr Jai Shree Ram ⛳🙏… pic.twitter.com/fQXObnTM4D — Harminder🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindaroffl) April 19, 2023

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on June 16.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here