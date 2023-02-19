Aditi Rao Hydari's Look in 'Heeramandi' Steals The Show, Fans in Complete Awe

Last year, Netflix announced Heeramandi. However, it has been in the making for a long time. Touted as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project, the series will take the storytelling notches higher. After much wait, the streaming platform has finally unveiled the first look from the series and fans can’t contain their excitement. On Monday, Netflix India’s official handle shared a teaser which showcased Manisha Koirala looking stunning in a royal getup. She was followed by similar smiling glimpses of the rest of the cast.

It unveiled the royal, graceful looks of actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. While the looks of all the actresses has garnered a lot of praise online, it was Aditi Rao Hydari who stole the show. Social media platform Twitter flooded with her praises. “Saw Aditi Rao Hydari in the Heeramandi stills, forgot to breathe," wrote a Twitter user as she shared her pictures.

Donned in heavy jewellery and stunning attire, the actress can be seen flawlessly posing in front of the camera.

Saw Aditi Rao Hydari in the Heeramandi stills, forgot to breathe pic.twitter.com/7pH3h4ojPb— Ira (@irationalised) February 18, 2023

her beauty ❤️ >>>>— ✨my weirdly cute nimo✨ (@s_Aanchal_208) February 18, 2023

Aditi rao hydari in the heeramandi stills— aditya (@aditya937132111) February 19, 2023

Sharing more details about the Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, and Manisha Koirala starrer series, a source close to Bollywood Hungama had revealed, “The series is being shot on huge sets representing a sprawling kotha. The shooting is taking longer than expected. Sequences that were meant to be shot in one day are taking as much as three days. Netflix knows about the Bhansali magic. They are fully committed to the project,”

As for the series storyline, Heeramandi revolves around the lives of courtesans in the pre-Independence period. The eight-episode series features a host of prominent actresses from Bollywood.

