The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala, recently dropped on Disney+Hotstar and the thirst tweets so far have been unreal. Aditya Roy Kapur won some kind of bumper lottery when it comes to beauty standards, and his recent Instagram photos had already riled up the Internet. Now, The Night Manager, where he plays the titular character Shaan Sengupta, a new meme trend has popped up.

People on Twitter have been claiming that they watched The Night Manager for the “plot". The plot in question is Aditya Roy Kapur.

me: “i watched the night manager for the plot”the plot:pic.twitter.com/UF3r4gEPME— maisha (@somuchbolly) February 19, 2023

watched the night manager for the plot pic.twitter.com/UXZb30A4xY— ندھی (@manmarziiyaan) February 19, 2023

watching The Night Manager for the plot.the plot: pic.twitter.com/qFjMTnTEOE — • (@ohmerichandni) February 18, 2023

the plot of the night manager looks so good https://t.co/dJsZyyfTty— maisha (@somuchbolly) February 18, 2023

Staying up late to binge watch The Night Manager for the plot. pic.twitter.com/n02novjjZK— Yashodhara (@poetrynerd) February 19, 2023

Might watch the night manager for the plot 😋— meanrachel (@overthinkingpos) February 19, 2023

imma watch the night manager for the plot 😮‍💨 https://t.co/jumsYsYh8a— ash 🌊 (@mycrackischaos) February 18, 2023

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Aditya opened up about his thoughts his OTT debut. “Some people said, Don’t do it yaar. How can you get into all this? Others stated that this is the future. But I de-cluttered my mind. I didn’t feel strongly about the first opinion. I don’t think the jury is out on whether [OTT] will be a bad thing for actors. Also, a lot of people are doing it. I wanted to be part of this story. Plus, I always wondered what it would be like to explore long-format storytelling. So, I told myself not to overthink the move," he said.

The British version of The Night Manager, from which the Desi version has been adapted, stars Tom Hiddleston.

