Adorable Video of Baby Otters Chasing a Butterfly Will Make You Smile

The animal kingdom never fails to fascinate humans. We frequently watch videos of animals carrying out adorable antics in their natural habitat, and one such clip has piqued the interest of several social media users. A video of a group of baby otters chasing a butterfly recently surfaced on the internet, and it is one of the most delightful things you will see today. In the video, some baby otters are seen standing on a rock near a water body. Soon a butterfly flies over them and the little ones are seen trying to chase it. Their entire focus is on the butterfly and they are cutely seen wiggling their body as they try to closely follow it. Along with the video, the caption read, “Otters and a butterfly”.

Since January 5, the day it was uploaded on Twitter, the video has had nearly eight million views. Social media users also commented on how adorable the video is. One of the users quipped, “That butterfly knew what it was doing. Probably had all its butterfly buddies laughing over by the bushes.”

Another user hoped that the butterfly would fly over the water resulting in the otters following it. “I was hoping it would fly over the water, would have been fun to watch them all splash.”

Earlier, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of a pair of otters holding hands as they float over the water while they sleep. The video is truly unmissable as it captures the beauty of nature. The tweet read, “Sea otters hold hands when they sleep so they don’t drift apart, a behaviour known as rafting”.

While resharing this sweet video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “Sunday is a day for family togetherness. And that’s what families are for: to hold each other, and keep each other safe. So this phrase ‘rafting’ is wonderful & the next time someone asks me what I was doing with the family on a holiday, my answer will be: I was Rafting…”.

The adorable video left social media users in awe and has also garnered over 2 million views ever since it was shared online.

