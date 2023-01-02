Adorable Video of Penguins Chasing a Butterfly Will Do Away Your Monday Blues

The animal kingdom never fails to fascinate us. Videos of animals often surface online, and one such heartwarming clip has now piqued the interest of the internet. A video of a colony of penguins chasing a butterfly appeared on the internet, and it is one of the cutest things you will see today. The viral video was shared by a page on Twitter, called Fascinate.

In the video, the penguins are seen hopping across a field following a butterfly. Even though the video lasts only two seconds, it is beautiful. One can notice the lush greenery in the background. Along with the video, the caption of the video read, “Penguins chasing a butterfly”.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has had nearly 12 million views. Social media users also commented on how adorable the clip is. One of the users wrote, “Ah! That’s Bob-the-butterfly, he keeps winding those penguin kids up all the while. Good ‘ol Bob.”

Another user quipped, ” So cute…Isn’t it tall bunnies wearing tuxedoes?”

A third user added, “I want to play with penguins.”

Earlier, a video of a cute little penguin having its weight measured on a scale went popular on the internet. This old video, which was posted on Twitter on January 6, demonstrates the difficulties a staff member experiences when weighing a penguin who simply cannot remain still. The amusing video showed a breeding team scrambling to weigh a 97-day-old newborn emperor penguin that was hatched on October 1 2022. The caption also read, “Baby emperor penguin born October 1. A battle between the breeding staff who wants you to stay still and the baby who can’t sit still… 97 days old 14.1kg.”

The video amassed over 36 million views as of now.

