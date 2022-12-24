Afghan Male Students Walk Out of Exam to Protest Taliban Banning Women From Universities

Afghanistan’s Taliban has come under heavy criticism for its decision to ban university education for women. The Taliban has effectively instituted a total ban on the education of girls and women since they have also banned girls from attending elementary school. Taliban’s archaic decision has drawn condemnation from the United States and the United Nations over their devastating assault on women’s rights. Recently, Afghanistan cricket superstar Rashid Khan also tweeted against the Taliban’s ban on university education for women.

However, there is a ray of hope for Afghanistan’s women as many male students and professors staged protests outside university campuses in a show of solidarity with the female students.

A video of the protests has gone viral on social media. In the clip, male students of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar University can be seen protesting the Taliban’s decision to prohibit female students from attending university.

Posting the video, an Instagram page wrote, “Male university students at Nangarhar University have walked out of their exams in protest over the Taliban’s decision to prohibit female students from attending university. So far, several male university professors have also resigned. This has to happen all around the country. It is past time to take a stance against injustice.” The post was shared with hashtags of Let Afghan Girls Learn

The post has broken the Internet with close to 2 million views in just a day. Several Instagram users have replied under the post and praised the male students who staged protests for their bravery. One Instagram user wrote, “Well done brothers!!”

Shamshad TV newsreader cannot contain his emotions about female university education ban & breaks down crying.International community, especially the USA must fulfil its obligations towards Afghans women & girls & hold Taliban accountable for their actions. Video: Shamshad TV pic.twitter.com/x2ZqaexVQz — Pamir News (@PamirNews) December 21, 2022

The decision to outright ban education for women is the Taliban’s most damning blow to women’s freedoms since seizing power last year. The ban further restricts opportunities for Afghan girls and women, who have been facing oppression since the Taliban takeover. Afghan women have already been pushed out of public and professional life since the regressive movement took power by force in 2021.

After the takeover of the country by the Taliban, universities were forced to implement ultra-conservative rules like gender-segregated classrooms and entrances. Women were also permitted to be taught only by women professors or old men.

Taliban’s regressive policies have proven to be a major obstacle to their efforts to achieve international recognition for their government.

