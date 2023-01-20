Afghanistan Store Owners Cover Female Mannequins' Faces, Photos Anger Internet

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, things have changed drastically, especially for women. The regime has imposed draconian laws on the citizens. They also banned women from education. However, as per new reports, they have now ordered textile shops to cover the faces of mannequins that depict women’s clothing. Several people took to Twitter and shared images of the same. The uploaded images show the mannequins’ faces covered with a cloth.

Sara Wahedi took to her official Twitter handle and shared images from shops. “The Taliban’s hatred of women extends beyond the living. It is now mandatory for store owners to cover the faces of mannequins. These dystopian images are a sign of how much worse life is going to become for Afghan women if the world doesn’t stand with them," she wrote in the caption.

The Taliban’s hatred of women extends beyond the living. It is now mandatory for store owners to cover the faces of mannequins.These dystopian images are a sign of how much worse life is going to become for Afghan women if the world doesn’t stand with them. pic.twitter.com/p2p0b0QGRR — Sara Wahedi (@SaraWahedi) January 18, 2023

A Twitter user posted a few more images of such shops as he wrote, “Here are some images from one of my businesses. Almost all of my employees are female, ranging in age from 18 to 50, and they currently work in very unfavorable and stressful conditions. Taliban cannot win by segregating and repressing the half of the population." Have a look:

Here are some images from one of my businesses. Almost all of my employees are female, ranging in age from 18 to 50, and they currently work in very unfavorable and stressful conditions. Taliban cannot win by segregating and repressing the half of the population. pic.twitter.com/cVDdsZitPM— Faisal Azizi (@mfaisalazizi) January 18, 2023

Earlier when the Taliban banned university education for women across Afghanistan, protests over the move rung out on Twitter in the form of hashtag ‘Let Her Learn’. With it, people across the world were registering their support for Afghan women and girls and their right to education. The US has strongly condemned the Taliban’s “indefensible decision" to ban women from universities and keep secondary schools closed to girls in Afghanistan, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning that this decision will come with “consequences" for the Islamist regime.

“Education is a crucial tool in the fight against poverty, inequality, and injustice. The Taliban’s ban on girls’ education only serves to perpetuate these issues in Afghanistan," Habib Khan, founder of non-governmental organisation Afghan Peace Watch, wrote in a tweet.

