After Two Cancelled Flights, Man Is Super Happy To Get His Luggage Back

Christmas immediately causes a significant rise in air traffic worldwide. Flights are delayed or cancelled owing to fog and cold storms in December because of the intense cold in countries that are in the Northern Hemisphere. Cancelled flights may lead to a lot of inconvenience to passengers and one of them may be getting to retrieve the luggage that has been booked. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a man’s reaction after being able to retrieve his baggage from the airport conveyor belt at Chicago airport after two cancelled flights.

CBS Chicago News Channel journalist Noel Brennan recently tweeted a video in which a man is seen dancing in joy and screaming after being able to claim his bag from the conveyor belt. He captioned the video, “After two cancelled Southwest flights, Patrick Keane was finally reunited with his bag at Midway, and he let the entire airport know how it felt.”

After two canceled Southwest flights, Patrick Keane was finally reunited with his bag at Midway, and he let the entire airport know how it felt. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/aB2vZmRySP— Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) December 28, 2022

The man, Patrick Keane, clearly was not able to access his luggage for quite some time due to the disruption in the flight schedules. Therefore, his joy at being able to retrieve his luggage finally was unbound and he did not shy away from letting the entire airport know about his joy. Some other bystanders in the vicinity even clapped for him after his hysteric ‘dancing in joy’ show.

More than 2 lakh people have watched this video, and many more have commented. People are making fun of Southwest Airlines in the comments section because several of the airline’s flights were cancelled, causing inconvenience to many passengers.

