Age is Just a Number: 101 US Seniors Soar to New Heights with World Record Skydive

A group of more than 100 senior citizens over the age of 60 in California attempted to break a world record by participating in a group skydiving event.

Skydivers Over Sixty, as the group is called, successfully created formations mid-air, breaking two world records.

Skydive Perris, the Southern California skydiving facility that organised the exercise, posted pictures of the occasion on Instagram, expressing their gratitude for making the dream a reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skydive Perris (@skydive_perris)

The jumpers constructed a snowflake formation on their fourth attempt, beating the previous record of a 75-way at Chicago in 2018.

“This was a big weekend for @p3skydiving as they landed not one but TWO world records. SOS (Skydivers Over Sixty) was able to complete a 1-point 101-way on Saturday 4/15/2023 beating the previous record of a 75-way at Chicago in 2018. Then they wondered why stop there? So they went back up and completed a 2-point 95-way on Sunday 4/16/2023 beating the last record of a 60-way at Perris in 2017," Skydive Perris said in the Instagram post.

On the following day, the group achieved a 2-point 95-way, beating the last record of a 60-way at Perris in 2017.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here