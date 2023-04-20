CHANGE LANGUAGE
Age is Just a Number: 101 US Seniors Soar to New Heights with World Record Skydive
1-MIN READ

Age is Just a Number: 101 US Seniors Soar to New Heights with World Record Skydive

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 06:38 IST

California, US

Skydivers Over Sixty, as the group is called, successfully created formations mid-air, breaking two world records. (Image: skydive_perris/Instagram)

Skydive Perris, the Southern California skydiving facility that organised the exercise

A group of more than 100 senior citizens over the age of 60 in California attempted to break a world record by participating in a group skydiving event.

Skydivers Over Sixty, as the group is called, successfully created formations mid-air, breaking two world records.

Skydive Perris, the Southern California skydiving facility that organised the exercise, posted pictures of the occasion on Instagram, expressing their gratitude for making the dream a reality.

The jumpers constructed a snowflake formation on their fourth attempt, beating the previous record of a 75-way at Chicago in 2018.

“This was a big weekend for @p3skydiving as they landed not one but TWO world records. SOS (Skydivers Over Sixty) was able to complete a 1-point 101-way on Saturday 4/15/2023 beating the previous record of a 75-way at Chicago in 2018. Then they wondered why stop there? So they went back up and completed a 2-point 95-way on Sunday 4/16/2023 beating the last record of a 60-way at Perris in 2017," Skydive Perris said in the Instagram post.

On the following day, the group achieved a 2-point 95-way, beating the last record of a 60-way at Perris in 2017.

