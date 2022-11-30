Age is Just a Number’ Proves Elderly Man Performing Stunts on His Bicycle in Rain

Today’s generation must learn from their elders ‘how to live a life’. Isn’t this what we hear in our everyday lives because of the contemporary digitally-driven world? Sure, we do! And this elderly proves them right. Recently, a video of a man riding a bicycle in the coolest way has gone viral as netizens loved his lively spirit and enthusiasm. In the clip, the man could be spotted performing some stunts as he drove through the busy road in the rain.

A Twitter user called Zindagi Gulzar Hai shared a video of a man in a traditional white outfit performing stunts while riding a bicycle in the rain. The clip featured the elderly man lifting his hands horizontally as he tried to balance the bicycle without the help of his hands. Amidst the busy road, the man rides through a free spirit and proves ‘this is what life is all about - happiness’. Internet users loved the free spirit of the middle-aged man in the video that amassed over 50k views on the micro-blogging site, at the time of writing the article.

“Enjoy every moment," read the caption alongside the 26-seconds clip that was shared on Twitter recently.

Users who were inspired by the elderly man’s way of celebrating every moment realised that ‘Age is just a number’.

“Happiness in life,” wrote a user. Another Twitterati commented, “Life is beautiful”.

Happiness in life.— Prateek Kumar (@pk8979501777) November 29, 2022

Life is beautiful ❤️‍— (@surajkrs) November 30, 2022

“Asli Zindagi ka Maja,” (Symbol of a perfect life) said an online user.

Asli Zindagi ka maja— i’m’shaikh@asif (@4aRehan) November 30, 2022

Back in September 2022, an elderly woman also won hearts for her lovely dance moves at a metro station. In the video, the old lady grooved like no one was watching and this is what grabbed the attention of the internet users who lauded her energy and stylish moves. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Isn’t it beautiful how elders raise the hope of a happy life and teach us about ways to live it fully?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here