Ahmedabad Police Give Toffees to Woman For Following Traffic Rules, 'Cute' Gesture Gets Lauded

In what is being deemed as a “cute" gesture by netizens, Ahmedabad police give toffees to a woman for following traffic rules. Twitter user Ritvii took to the blue bird app and shared the toffees given to her by the police. While one i Cadburry’s Eclairs, the other one is Candyman. “Ahmedabad police gave me a chocolate cuz I was following traffic rules," she wrote in the caption. Following traffic rules is very important and it feels even better when this comes with a reward.

Ahmedabad police gave me a chocolate cuz I was following traffic rules pic.twitter.com/aPFdWJnEG4— Ritvii (@Ritvi14) March 2, 2023

The image, since uploaded, has gone viral. It has garnered over 105K views. “It’s like that time when the police stopped Janet because her driving was perfect," wrote a Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “I want to know if everyone got chocolates or it was only you who was following the rules?"

Appreciating Ritvii, one person wrote, “Knowing the city and its driving habits you’re a rare one. Keep it up!" Here are a few responses:

Murshidabad district police officials gave me a mineral water bottle in morgram crossing and even clicked a pic of that,guess it was part of their SM outreach programme gifting water to travellers,me will marry only a murshidabad district police official https://t.co/NvdC7uSHzU— Goshin (@Goshin12345) March 3, 2023

Woww such nice and sweet initiative from @AhmedabadPolice kudos https://t.co/948JEHxpwM— Prakruti (@prakruti_trived) March 2, 2023

Not me imagining police stopping people and them panicking about challan only to realize toffee mili https://t.co/9HGH6552eb— . (@PreshanAatmaa) March 2, 2023

Traffic police all over the country should take notes. That's how you incentivise safe driving. https://t.co/fb5baXipj0— Aditya (@titumamaYT) March 2, 2023

