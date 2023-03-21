CHANGE LANGUAGE
AI Artist Brings History to Life With Stunning Selfies From Past

Published By: Adithyan P

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 12:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Using AI software called Midjourney and Photoshop, Mullor was able to create lifelike depictions of the selfies as they would have appeared at the time they were taken. (Credits: Instagram)

Pictures made by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making headlines recently, and now one artist has employed this technology to create "selfies from the past."

Pictures made by Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been making headlines recently, and now one artist has employed this technology to create “selfies from the past." Jyo John Mulloor, an artist, released a series of photographs on Instagram portraying notable people, like Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Mother Teresa, and Elvis Presley, taking selfies. In a recent post on social media, Mullor revealed that he had retrieved an old hard drive containing a collection of selfies sent to him by friends from the past. Using AI software called Midjourney and Photoshop, Mullor was able to create lifelike depictions of the selfies as they would have appeared at the time they were taken.

Apart from the aforementioned figures, the photographs also included Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin, former US President Abraham Lincoln, physicist Albert Einstein, Jamaican musician Bob Marley, and Argentine Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara, among others.

Just two days after sharing his AI-generated images on social media, Mullor’s artwork has garnered thousands of likes and comments, demonstrating the widespread appeal of his hyper-realistic portraits. Many Instagram users have expressed admiration for the lifelike quality of the images, as well as for Mullor’s innovative use of AI technology to bring old photographs to life.

One Instagram user commented, “Awesome as always. All of them are beautiful but my personal favourites are Che, Ambedkar, and Bob…Great work," expressing their admiration for Mullor’s artwork. Another user simply wrote, “Wow! Impressive!"

In a previous viral social media post, artist ‘Julian Al Art’ shared AI-generated images of former US President Barack Obama and ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel enjoying a beach vacation together after their retirement.

The images were widely shared and generated buzz online for their lifelike quality and humorous depiction of the two politicians.

