AI Artist Imagines Desi Families Dressing Up for Fictional East Delhi Comic Con of 1997
2-MIN READ

AI Artist Imagines Desi Families Dressing Up for Fictional East Delhi Comic Con of 1997

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 13:19 IST

Delhi, India

AI Artist Imagines Desi Families Dressing Up for Fictional East Delhi Comic Con of 1997 (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ekpraet)

With so many AI-generated portraits surfacing on the internet, an artist has now come up with a creation that shows how Desi families would dress up if cosplay culture made its way to India a little earlier.

AI has taken the world by surprise after so many recent tech additions made it easy and efficient for people to utilise their innovative ideas. Be it writing a letter or creating portraits, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has enabled people to use specialised tools in any and every way they want. With so many AI-generated portraits surfacing on the internet, an artist has now come up with a creation that shows how Desi families would dress up if cosplay culture made its way to India a little earlier.

Taking to Twitter, an artist named Prateek Arora shared a thread on how localites would dress in the fictional East Delhi Cosmic Con of 1997. He created the depictions using AI, based on the look of general costume play aesthetics. Considering the theme to be “Parivar Power", he narrated how Desis would’ve used home-made costumes during that time when cosplay or ‘costume play’ culture wasn’t a well-understood phenomenon. This made him reimagine the performance art according to the Indian context and create portraits using AI.

“What if cosplay culture had made its way to India a little earlier and adapted itself to the local context? Using AI to visualize the fictional East Delhi Comic Con of 1997,” read the caption of the post where the East Delhi-based artist mingled the typical look of Desi families with cosplay culture to give out AI-based results. “The series is inspired by cosplay as a whole, its aesthetics, and the feeling of community around it," quoted Prateek Arora to News18.

Meanwhile, on the 74th Republic Day, a Twitter thread showing the AI-reimagined portraits of historic rulers went viral on social media. The individual portraits had 21 Indian rulers including, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Ranjit Singh, Shah Jahan, Prithviraj Chauhan, Bindusara, Babar, Humayun, Chandragupta Maurya, and many more. The depictions, however, sparked debate amongst Twitter users as some of them praised it while others pointed out the factual appropriateness of those AI-based creations.

first published:February 21, 2023, 13:19 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 13:19 IST
