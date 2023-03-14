The rising popularity of AI-generated portraits stems from their ability to offer a fresh and humorous take on various subjects. Whether it’s visualising fictional events or reimagining historical figures, these AI artists have given us a new perspective on the world we live in. Their latest portrayal of US Presidents as ‘professional wrestlers’, thus, showcases how the power of AI technology has inspired creativity and elicited laughter among the masses.

The viral Twitter thread recently made waves online as it featured all 46 US Presidents reimagined as muscular wrestlers, complete with chiselled abs and massive shoulders. The humourous images of the Presidents included George Washington with a long hairline, a pumped-up chest, and big biceps, while Andrew Jackson was given a stylish wrestler’s look. Even Abraham Lincoln was depicted as a cunning wrestler, complete with a suave hat, bow tie, and wrestling suit.

Some of the Presidents were given a ‘fatty wrestler’ look, such as Grover Cleveland and William Howard Taft, who flaunted their big bellies. Additionally, some Presidents, including Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Jimmy Carter, were reimagined with an old wrestler’s physique. The artist responsible for the viral thread also created a poster featuring all of the reimagined American leaders and titled it “Presidents of the United States of America Pro Wrasslin Edition." People online were in awe of the artist’s creativity and AI-based imagination, describing it as “epic" and “incredible."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the artist has used AI to reimagine the United States leaders. They had previously created a thread showcasing all of the Presidents with mullet haircuts, which also went viral and garnered a lot of attention from online users.

