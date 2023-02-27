Artificial intelligence (AI) is developing in a way we’d never imagined. How technology can redefine art is both surprising and inspiring! Nowadays, there are so many AI-generated portraits surfacing on the internet that go beyond the visual appeal to tell a story that makes them more interesting. This is exactly what an artist portrayed when he brought his creativity to life and gave some aesthetics based on a fictional event.

Prateek Arora, a Mumbai-based AI artist, imagined how Neelkanth (or what he called Neelpankh) would inspire an event for Indians to dress up and pay tribute to the famous Indian roller bird. He created AI-based portraits to show how Desis would look if they dressed for ‘Pankh Mela’, a fictional event that would occur everywhere Neelkanth or the Indian Blue Jay would be sighted across the country. As fascinating as it sounds, the artist ensured that he does justice to his imagination and came up with an amazing set of portraits that would also showcase the rich folklore of that region.

Pankh Mela is a celebration of Neelpankh, the immortal cosmic bird that visits India every summerWherever Neelpankh is sighted is where this mela is held that year, and rich folklore has since developed around this tradition A visual thread about a fictional event #AI pic.twitter.com/t5KzW9Lo6O — Prateek Arora (@ekpraet) February 25, 2023

From a man wearing a Neelkanth-inspired headgear to a woman donning the wings of the Palapitta, the artwork had distinct portraits that beautifully captured the innovative mindset of the creator. For the unversed, the Indian roller bird, or the Indian Blue Jay, is a colourful bird that is best known for its aerobatic display and delightful Oxford blue wings and tail. With its largest population thriving in India, the bird has earned the name of Neelkanth or Palapitta.

Meanwhile, the artist, who touched upon the traditional bird through his AI-defined artwork heaped praises on the internet. “Here for the stunning and elaborate Indo-Futurism mythology. Beautiful work,” commented a user while another one said, “Simply brilliant..the idea first of all and then its execution”. “Wow! Glimpse into a futuristic style of content!” exclaimed the third user. What do you think about this type of storytelling?

