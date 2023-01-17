CHANGE LANGUAGE
AI Creates Pics of Non-Existent People at a Party But it All Falls Apart on Closer Look

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 14:08 IST

This AI art is creeping Twitter out. (Credits: Twitter/@mileszim)

These AI-generated images of non-existent people attending a non-existent party is giving Twitter the creeps.

Artificial Intelligence has become a contentious subject on social media, especially when it comes to AI-generated art. A number of artists have claimed that their work is being “stolen" to constitute this AI art. Other have expressed apprehension that AI art might come to replace art created by human beings in a dystopian scenario. There are some common goof-ups that are noticed in viral AI art as well, like too many teeth, blurry fingers and hands, and other details that reveal their true nature on a closer look. Now, a Twitter user has shared some visuals generated by AI platform Midjourney.

The photos depict people who obviously do not exist attending a house party. “Midjourney is getting crazy powerful—none of these are real photos, and none of the people in them exist," the user, Miles, wrote. It prompted a conversation on Twitter, with many making fun of and others criticising the eerie look of the people in the images. On a closer look, it all seemed to fall apart- from extra collarbones, fingers, to teeth.

“I had to be specific in order to get male-looking AI people—and even then, variation is a challenge. It definitely defaults to white people when you ask for “people”," Miles wrote.

Clearly, that party is a hard pass for Twitter users.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

