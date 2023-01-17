AI Creates Pics of Non-Existent People at a Party But it All Falls Apart on Closer Look

Artificial Intelligence has become a contentious subject on social media, especially when it comes to AI-generated art. A number of artists have claimed that their work is being “stolen" to constitute this AI art. Other have expressed apprehension that AI art might come to replace art created by human beings in a dystopian scenario. There are some common goof-ups that are noticed in viral AI art as well, like too many teeth, blurry fingers and hands, and other details that reveal their true nature on a closer look. Now, a Twitter user has shared some visuals generated by AI platform Midjourney.

The photos depict people who obviously do not exist attending a house party. “Midjourney is getting crazy powerful—none of these are real photos, and none of the people in them exist," the user, Miles, wrote. It prompted a conversation on Twitter, with many making fun of and others criticising the eerie look of the people in the images. On a closer look, it all seemed to fall apart- from extra collarbones, fingers, to teeth.

“I had to be specific in order to get male-looking AI people—and even then, variation is a challenge. It definitely defaults to white people when you ask for “people”," Miles wrote.

I had to be specific in order to get male-looking AI people—and even then, variation is a challenge. It definitely defaults to white people when you ask for “people”. pic.twitter.com/x3P0LKL7MU— Miles (@mileszim) January 13, 2023

And they’re all perfect too!— Miles (@mileszim) January 14, 2023

The AI #bigfingersandteeth industrial complex promotes unrealistic beauty standards to impressionable young women everywhere—it’s ok to have a normal amount of teeth, and working hands and fingers. Don’t let society tell you otherwise.— Miles (@mileszim) January 14, 2023

Don’t forget the random extra collarbone— Miles (@mileszim) January 15, 2023

I think I figured it out—the trick is updating your prompt to assert that god is dead, we killed him, and thus we alone are responsible for the twisted creations brought forth from our minds. pic.twitter.com/JInZI4Awtd— Miles (@mileszim) January 13, 2023

That… That's SO good… <3— Violet Grey (@WhoKnow90365418) January 15, 2023

"why is everyone looking at me. why don't i recognize them as my friends anymore. why are they smiling with four times as many teeth as normal"— bart simp-son (@chadsimpington) January 15, 2023

Ah if only there were some discernable way to tell if machine learning was involved pic.twitter.com/wY654LEogX— Vex Buchanan (@VexonYTG) January 15, 2023

Clearly, that party is a hard pass for Twitter users.

