AI Images Imagine Polluted Delhi in Future and It's Straight Out of a Horror Movie

Year after year the capital of India, Delhi continues to choke on the hazardous air quality that each person readily contributes to. Delhi air pollution has been the subject of highlight several times. Despite all efforts to curb it, it still feels like a mammoth task to see an end to it. Yet it is more necessary than ever to find the light at the end of the tunnel because the future with it looks bleak. An artist on Twitter in a thread of tweets has brought the future to our screens. With the help of AI, Madhav Kohli has created what the future of Delhi looks like if the pollution is not curbed. The images look straight out of a nightmare. People are imagined in various day-to-day scenarios, like going out to buy groceries or a wedding. Even the Delhi Police make an appearance. The difference is that they are all wearing a biohazard mask. In fact, in one image, the artist went on to depict a person wearing a full hazmat suit. Check it out here:

What will New Delhi and its battle with pollution look like in the future? Visualized using ai pic.twitter.com/v9vQDyoNax — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 11, 2023

Social media users expressed discomfort at viewing these images. One user even went on to compare this bleak future to Chernobyl, which was the site of the nuclear disaster in 1986. Others called the visual pretty scary. A Twitter user wrote, “Even AI Art can be so powerful.”

Even AI Art can be so powerful. 😵😵😵 https://t.co/uqhyB9laCE— Swajit (@SwajitYadav) January 13, 2023

Another tweet read, “Really sad seeing these pictures.”

looks like the AI algorithms are trained in such as way that it imagines India with deep Poverty…— Vidhan Chandra (@vidhanrana) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, to some users, these AI-generated images looked like a stereotypical depiction of India. A user tweeted, “It looks like the AI algorithms are trained in such a way that it imagines India with deep poverty.”

Really sad seeing these pictures— Revanth A (@SeshaRevanth) January 11, 2023

The reality of pollution struck Delhi was evident in the survey conducted in November last year. Four out of every five families in Delhi-NCR have claimed to experience pollution-related ailments. Eighteen per cent of the total 19 thousand people surveyed had already visited a doctor. The top issues faced include sore throat, cough, congestion and burning eyes. The number of families with members suffering from some pollution-related illness rose from 70 per cent to 80 per cent in a matter of few days.

