CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi Metro Viral VideoGigi HadidIPL 2023ZendayaBride Viral Video
Home » Buzz » AI Tool Creates Realistic Images Of Ramayana Characters
1-MIN READ

AI Tool Creates Realistic Images Of Ramayana Characters

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 14:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The images were created with the help of the AI tool Midjourney. (Image Credit : LinkedIn/sachin samuel)

The images were created with the help of the AI tool Midjourney. (Image Credit : LinkedIn/sachin samuel)

Sachin Samuel revealed that he has been fascinated with Ramayana characters since childhood, which is why he made the sketches.

Artificial intelligence is blurring the lines between fantasy and reality with its impressive tools. Be it culture, folklore, or sketches, the surge of AI has left nothing untouched. Now, the founder and creative director of Bootpolish Talkies, Sachin Samuel, has left the internet impressed with his Ramayana character sketch series that was made with the hell of Midjourney. For those unaware, it is an AI tool that allows users to make photorealistic images.

All you have to do is prompt the tool with descriptions for the images and the generated result will be more precise than the given instructions. Sachin explained that he has been fascinated with the Sanskrit epic tale of Ramayana ever since he was a child and believes that the folklore has plenty of heart-warming characters. He came up with the plan of creating realistic artwork of its characters using the AI-image-generating tool. Sachin was also quick to share his creation via LinkedIn.

He said, “Ramayana has plenty of heartwarming characters. King Dasaratha, Manthara the maidservant, Kaikeyi the youngest of King Dasaratha’s consorts, Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Ravana the Demon King of Lanka, Maricha, Sugreeva the Monkey King and Jambuvan, King of the Bears, Kumbharkarn, Ravana’s giant brother, Indrajit, Ravana’s warrior son, Jatayu, the sacred eagle.” Sachin believes even the death of villains in the Hindu epic leaves people moved.

“In Ramayana, even the villains, Vali, Indrajit evoke tears when they die. That’s the beauty of a great epic, where you could love and hate the villains equally,” he added. According to Sachin, the epic tale is a visual spectacle that aptly summarises the beauty of India. “Ramayana is a visual masterpiece that takes you on a journey across the length and breadth of India. Portrait character sketches series created using the AI tool Midjourney,” he concluded.

RELATED NEWS

Set against the backdrop of the wild, the photos feature several characters wielding ancient bows and arrows. One of them appears to be a depiction of the demon King Raavana, while another appears to be a photo-realistic image of Goddess Sita. Take a look at it here:

Multiple LinkedIn users lauded Sachin’s work by calling it “spending’", “gorgeous," and"amazing."

Did the photos blow your mind too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. AI tools
  2. artificial intelligence
  3. Ramayana
first published:April 04, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:April 04, 2023, 14:20 IST