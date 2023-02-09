CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#KiaraSidharthWedding#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » BUZZ » 'Ain't Reading All That': First Long-Form Tweet With 26,927 Characters Gets Roasted With Memes
2-MIN READ

'Ain't Reading All That': First Long-Form Tweet With 26,927 Characters Gets Roasted With Memes

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 08:01 IST

International

First long-form tweet gets roasted. (Credits: Twitter)

First long-form tweet gets roasted. (Credits: Twitter)

First long-form tweet with 26,927 characters just dropped but Twitter users are giving it a hard pass.

Twitter will soon allow long-form tweets- ones that are longer than a thread and can be combined in one tweet. Elon Musk said the feature would be launched in early February in a tweet he posted last month. Tweets started from 140 characters, moved up to 240 characters, and then the thread option became available. Wondering what might a long-form tweet look like- how expansive it might be?

Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong posted a demo long-form tweet consisting of 26,927 characters. While it remains to be seen how people take to the new feature, the responses so far have been memes, liberal uses of the ‘I ain’t reading all that’ memes and people saying they would be blocking anyone tweeting out more than five lines.

RELATED STORIES

Recently, there was a similar reaction to the view count feature on Twitter, with users collectively giving it a hard pass. “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video," Elon Musk had announced in a tweet. “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he had added. He also stated that tweets are typically viewed 100 times more than they are liked.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. tweets
  2. twitter
first published:February 09, 2023, 08:01 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 08:01 IST
Read More