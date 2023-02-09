Twitter will soon allow long-form tweets- ones that are longer than a thread and can be combined in one tweet. Elon Musk said the feature would be launched in early February in a tweet he posted last month. Tweets started from 140 characters, moved up to 240 characters, and then the thread option became available. Wondering what might a long-form tweet look like- how expansive it might be?

Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong posted a demo long-form tweet consisting of 26,927 characters. While it remains to be seen how people take to the new feature, the responses so far have been memes, liberal uses of the ‘I ain’t reading all that’ memes and people saying they would be blocking anyone tweeting out more than five lines.

this tweet has 26927… https://t.co/QKadtLeiMA— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 7, 2023

If i see this on my tl, im blocking you on the spot im so serious https://t.co/4m2V4CzER1— (@BattleObsessed) February 8, 2023

I will block anyone who does this https://t.co/04ExNSDG8H— Carl (@bornposting) February 8, 2023

accidentally clicking the show more button on a tweetpic.twitter.com/GLEBn0yOs4 https://t.co/S4prcuqlyT— anth (@up2anth) February 8, 2023

welcome to episode 900,000 of elon doesn't understand the point of twitter https://t.co/aV9FcjomDa— luna ️‍⚧️ WRITING COMMISSIONS OPEN (@kalosianlitten) February 8, 2023

my ten page essay on why percy jackson is beneficial to society is about to drop https://t.co/8oIlxe0yWh— lys / luke (@PerseusJackssn) February 8, 2023

Me if your tweet is over 260 caracters pic.twitter.com/sgWzGyvBgo— QUENTIN³⁰ (@quentinRIP) February 7, 2023

me every time i’ll see a tweet with more than 5 lines pic.twitter.com/wzZVkLBoLc— diogo (@diordiogo) February 7, 2023

Recently, there was a similar reaction to the view count feature on Twitter, with users collectively giving it a hard pass. “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video," Elon Musk had announced in a tweet. “Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions," he had added. He also stated that tweets are typically viewed 100 times more than they are liked.

