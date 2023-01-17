Air Hostess' Final TikTok From Moments Before Nepal Plane Crash Goes Viral

A video of an air hostess aboard the fateful Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday has surfaced on the internet. Oshin Ale, who was among the four cabin crew who died in the crash, was a popular TikToker in Nepal. The TikTok video in question shows her smiling and posing on the plane. It was taken moments before the crash, as per a Moneycontrol report. The passenger plane with 72 people, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in the resort city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people onboard.

People condoled the death of Ale on the internet.

The Air hostess in #YetiAirlinesCrashLive life to the fullest as long as you are alive because death is unexpected! Just sharing TikTok video of Air Hostess Oshin Magar who lost her life in #NepalPlaneCrash today जहां भी रहो ऐसे ही रहो!Rest in Peace !!💐#Nepal #planecrash pic.twitter.com/Bh6DBDnhnt — Deep Ahlawat 🇮🇳🎭 (@DeepAhlawt) January 15, 2023

A video also surfaced wherein an Indian passenger apparently livestreamed the final moments before the crash. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The clip is said to have been recorded by Sonu Jaiswal, one of the four passengers who were travelling from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. Jaiswal is among the dead; he had been doing a Facebook live in the final moments before the crash and the same video appears on his unverified account on the social media platform, reported NDTV. Abhishek Pratap Shah, a former MP of Nepal and Central committee member of the Nepali Congress, told NDTV that he had received the video from a friend and that it had been recovered from the wreckage after the crash.

The video was heart-wrenching for many viewers. “First time I have seen something like this, the horror of the last few seconds of so many people . This is so tragic and painful," reads one tweet. “This is gut-wrenching… Were the passengers aware of the crash, anyone? Unbelievable though!" reads another. “He looked so calm, nobody would ever imagine what happened next! Om shanti," one Twitter user wrote.

