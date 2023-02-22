Tell me you’re an Indian without telling me you’re an Indian! We take hotel toiletries as our belongings and carry them as our travelling kits to ensure that our ‘efforts’ to cram them in the overpacked bags don’t go in vain. After all, we think that we are ‘entitled’ to everything that we’ve paid for the luxurious service. So, each item that comes in the ‘package’ is ours! In one such Desi instance, a man uploaded a picture of an Air India spoon that his grandfather brought back during his frequent trips through the airline. Now, Indians would say, ‘Those were the days’. We hear you!

Taking to Twitter, a man shared a picture of a steel spoon that had ‘Air India’ engraved on it. “My grandfather flew twice a week to Delhi as a barrister and I keep finding such relics at my parent’s house,” read his caption. Adding to that, he even posted the backside pic of the Air India spoon which had the manufacturer’s name on it. “These were manufactured by Nakazato, which happens to (be) a Jap (Japanese) company. I asked my dad how did dadaji get these cutlery, and he says it’s probably picked up just like all those chocolates my granddad got from the flight,” he further revealed.

My grandfather flew twice a week to Delhi as a barrister and I keep finding such relics at my parents’house. pic.twitter.com/F4DFzooDT5— Dictators will dictate…V1, Rotate. (@50ShadesofBleh) February 20, 2023

These were manufactured by Nakazato, which happens to a Jap company. I asked my dad how did dadaji get these cutlery, and he says it’s probably picked up just like all those chocolates my grand dad got from the flight pic.twitter.com/aRVMVeranO— Dictators will dictate…V1, Rotate. (@50ShadesofBleh) February 20, 2023

However, it looks like his grandfather wasn’t the only Desi who did it as another user replied to the tweet with an image that had six such Air India spoons! For real? Truly, we Indians have a knack for testing our Desiness to another level and that, definitely, never takes a aback!

How about these ? pic.twitter.com/YKOcAMa390— VT - EBO (@amp1066_ani) February 21, 2023

‘Borrowing’ cutlery was very normal at AI back in the day and generation. You had to get ‘full value’ for the ticket price!— Rohan Varshnei (@Upintheair380) February 21, 2023

“‘Borrowing’ cutlery was very normal at AI back in the day and generation. You had to get ‘full value’ for the ticket price!” quipped the third user. Interestingly, Air India had quite a variety of spoons that were offered to the flyers back then.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here