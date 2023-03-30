Airline Passenger Finds His Rs 45K Whiskey 'A Third Gone' After He Lands At Destination

In what comes as a strange incident, a United Airlines passenger has claimed that a bottle of whiskey he packed in his checked luggage arrived opened. Not only this but it was also one third gone. Taking to Twitter, Christopher Ambler shared a picture of the Glenmorangie ‘A Tale of Cake’ Highland Single Malt. In the image, you can see that the seal is clearly opened. “Hey @united - bottle of expensive scotch in checked bag. Arrived opened and a third gone. No leakage. It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening. Your baggage handlers are thieves," read the caption.

According to the Independent, the whiskey retails at 449.95 pounds, which is Rs 45,556 on Amazon UK.

Hey @united - bottle of expensive scotch in checked bag. Arrived opened and a third gone. No leakage. It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening. Your baggage handlers are thieves. pic.twitter.com/UHzTLzF4Eu— Though it be not written down, I am an ass. (@TheDogberry) March 28, 2023

United Airlines has responded to the tweet by saying, “Hi there. We are sorry to hear about this. We encouraged to file a report by calling Baggage Resolution Center." In another tweet, the airlines wrote, “Please DM your confirmation number for travel and baggage claim number so we can escalate this for you too."

The tweet has sparked tons of hilarious responses on Twitter. Seem to have a good taste in Scotch!!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “It’s not just United. Long before Dietz & Watson mass produced it & you had to get it from a butcher, I brought two pounds of landjaeger home from Philly after visiting family. Seal was ripped and 3 pieces were gone. American bag attendants decided to help themselves to a snack."

“Really disgusting and irritating to see this? One of the baggage handlers had the nerve to open bottle and drink from it. Hope you file a claim and airline finds person and fires him or her. Low life person," wrote a Twitter user.

What do you think?

