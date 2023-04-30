Aishwarya Mohanraj's 'Awkward' Interviews 'Copied' From US Talk Show? Twitter Thinks So

Netflix India has released a series of celebrity interviews done by comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj, called ‘Not an Awkward Interview’ on YouTube. Mohanraj has interviewed celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Rana Daggubati as part of the wryly humourous series. It follows the format of several such talk shows that have been done in America, like Cunk on Earth or Between Two Ferns. They involve the interviewer putting on an intentionally awkward persona and the interviewee usually tackles it with humour or sarcasm of their own.

Now, however, some Twitter users have claimed that Mohanraj’s show set is eerily similar to that of Ziwe’s show. Ziwe Furmudon is an American comedian who hosted a satirical late-night talk show which ran for two seasons on Showtime. Both sets are all-pink and involve similar elements, causing for people to claim that Netflix’s interview series’ interior design was ‘copied’ from Ziwe’s set. Some users also claimed that the theme and concept also seemed heavily inspired.

This is NUTS. I’m enraged on Ziwe’s behalf. @netflix should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/iyG430MHrS— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) April 28, 2023

this is so embarrassing but not surprising bc the ad culture in India is basically-client gives example of a successful intl. campaign/IP saying 'guys aisa kuch karte hai'-creative "strategists" who research for "ideas" & add "references" and then plagiarising the whole thing https://t.co/4ENK2eqNw8 — ethanol cain (@commieqazi) April 29, 2023

Oh wow…….. Please tell me Ziwe has given her approval for them to replicate her entire show from concept to set design. I refuse to believe a huge platform such as Netflix would make such a mistake. https://t.co/T0Q10nj6aA— Mrs Paola A. (@PaolaAudrey) April 28, 2023

they will be surprised how biggest to biggest pieces of media here, Bollywood specially, just unabashedly plagiarises from American industry 😭 https://t.co/aJ5vQisj7b— shereen⁷ (@yumyumkookie) April 28, 2023

on this week’s episode of globalization, bollywood’s history of unabashed plagiarism meets american race politics. let the discourse rage! https://t.co/yHKUTF4PfG— priyanka (@auntyfada) April 28, 2023

The colour, the stripes, even the squiggles. I thought both pics were from @ziwe for a moment.Like chelsea com'on now @NetflixIndia https://t.co/xF1OibgEWq — Vanessa🍯 (@Vanessa_Nth) April 30, 2023

😎 Like I said as well. You all will miss me (and my fire tweets that should've gone viral) when I leave this app 😭 https://t.co/7MGVU12hRA pic.twitter.com/76oDJ9tpaG— Dan Mir (@DanMir_musings) April 29, 2023

‘Inspiration’ gone a bit too far? What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here