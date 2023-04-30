CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Aishwarya Mohanraj's 'Awkward' Interviews 'Copied' From US Talk Show? Twitter Thinks So
2-MIN READ

Aishwarya Mohanraj's 'Awkward' Interviews 'Copied' From US Talk Show? Twitter Thinks So

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 15:01 IST

International

Twitter thinks Netflix's Not An Awkward Interview set design was 'copied' from Ziwe. (Twitter screengrabs)

Twitter thinks Netflix's Not An Awkward Interview set design was 'copied' from Ziwe. (Twitter screengrabs)

Netflix India's 'Not An Awkward Interview' starring Aishwarya Mohanraj is getting slammed for allegedly copying from US talk show hosted by Ziwe.

Netflix India has released a series of celebrity interviews done by comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj, called ‘Not an Awkward Interview’ on YouTube. Mohanraj has interviewed celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Rana Daggubati as part of the wryly humourous series. It follows the format of several such talk shows that have been done in America, like Cunk on Earth or Between Two Ferns. They involve the interviewer putting on an intentionally awkward persona and the interviewee usually tackles it with humour or sarcasm of their own.

Now, however, some Twitter users have claimed that Mohanraj’s show set is eerily similar to that of Ziwe’s show. Ziwe Furmudon is an American comedian who hosted a satirical late-night talk show which ran for two seasons on Showtime. Both sets are all-pink and involve similar elements, causing for people to claim that Netflix’s interview series’ interior design was ‘copied’ from Ziwe’s set. Some users also claimed that the theme and concept also seemed heavily inspired.

‘Inspiration’ gone a bit too far? What do you think?

Shaoni Sarkar
first published:April 30, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated:April 30, 2023, 15:01 IST