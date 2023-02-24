UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) Jeremy Hunt flew to Bengaluru on Thursday to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. Jeremy Hunt’s work trip to India is quite special as not only it focuses on strengthening the UK-India economic ties by increasing new investment and bringing new jobs to the UK, it also marks his first visit abroad since taking over as the Finance Minister in October last year. During his visit, he was also interviewed by Indian influencer and comedian Shraddha Jain, who goes by her stage name Aiyyo Shradhha. The duo chatted over a platter of authentic South Indian dishes - Masala Dosa and vada.

Just moments before meeting the UK Finance Minister, Shradhha shared her excitement on Instagram alongside a happy selfie. “My friends, I am meeting the Chancellor of the UK (Finance Minister) in a few minutes. Let’s hope our conversation lives up to the beautiful weather we are having in Bengaluru today,” she stated.

In a subsequent story, Shraddha posed a photo of herself alongside Jeremy Hunt revealing that she could get used to eating Masala Dosa with him. “Masala Dosa with Mr. Jeremy Hunt, Finance Minister, UK! I could get used to this,” she said. The influencer also made a fascinating revelation about the minister, “And I know of many celebrities who did the Lungi Dance, but he actually has styled himself with a Lungi.”

The photographs of their meet were also shared online on the official page of the UK HM Treasury. The caption read, “Your questions for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, asked by Indian influencer Aaiyyo Shradhha. What are his views on UK/India partnerships? And will he struggle eating dosa?” The Q&A session will soon be released on the UK Channels.

After their meeting, the Indian influencer expressed her gratitude in the comments section of the post. She wrote, “Thank you, Chancellor! I promise to try mashed potatoes and peas with just as much enthusiasm as you relished the Masale Dose!”

In Bengaluru, Jeremy Hunt also visited Wipro, wherein he met with the workers and interacted with the senior leaders of the company. “He met with workers at the company as well as senior leaders & spoke about the UK’s place as a tech powerhouse, with 8 UK cities now home to more than 2 unicorn businesses,” confirmed the HM Treasury.

The UK Finance Minister will also meet his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the G20 meeting that’ll be held on February 24-25.

