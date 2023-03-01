‘Aiyyo Shraddha’ AKA Shraddha Jain has made a relatable skit on how language is no bar among Indians and it’s now going viral on both Twitter and Instagram. In the skit, she imagines a Kannada woman filing an FIR with a Marathi cop and the hilarious miscommunication that ensues. In the end, using some Google Translate and a lot of enthusiasm, the duo (both played by Shraddha) prove that no matter what, Desis will find a way to understand each other.

Indians will always find a way to understand each other. Always!When Marathi meets Kannada 😂 pic.twitter.com/H51DpiLAlZ— SANJAY FADNAVIS (@sanjayfadnavis1) February 27, 2023

This Instagram collab has found its way to twitter. Very happy! https://t.co/u2kJhl4592— Aiyyo Shraddha (@AiyyoShraddha) February 28, 2023

@AiyyoShraddha it's tooooo damn funny and relatable to someone who's lived most of his life in Mumbai and few years in Bengaluru. https://t.co/VH2Sf8Ryvg— Konish (@digital_bombay) March 1, 2023

Awesome funny video…specially for a person like me who belongs to both the states… https://t.co/TeG0JVDNc9— Kavita Marathe (@konnectokavita) February 28, 2023

@AiyyoShraddha this is epic!! Coming from Belagavi/Belagav I enjoyed both roles equally! You are just too good! Meeting you is one of the top 10 wish-list!! भेटू लवकर!! ಸಿಗೋಣ! https://t.co/WTtqrqD5Qy— Veena (@Curiousveena) February 28, 2023

For someone from costal Karnataka that’s really a very good Marathi. https://t.co/uqQy1alioe— Dr vishal Muley (@vish234424) February 28, 2023

Took me back 25 years when I had to visit a police station near mumbai int'l airport for a lost item. The police there was doing exactly this: small talk in Marathi instead of helping me find my item😂. Next day I found it in the city miraculously, but that is a different story.— Lalita Pulavarti (@Lalita_Pulavart) February 28, 2023

Shraddha shot into fame with a viral skit about global tech layoffs. Since then she has gone on to meet PM Modi and UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt.

Hunt was interviewed by Shraddha and the duo chatted over a platter of authentic South Indian dishes - Masala Dosa and vada.

Just moments before meeting the UK Finance Minister, Shraddha shared her excitement on Instagram alongside a happy selfie. “My friends, I am meeting the Chancellor of the UK (Finance Minister) in a few minutes. Let’s hope our conversation lives up to the beautiful weather we are having in Bengaluru today,” she stated.

