Aiyyo Shraddha's Performance Review Parody Strikes A Chord with Employees

As the season for performance reviews approaches, digital content creator Aiyyo Shraddha has taken to Instagram to poke fun at the process. In a hilarious video, Shraddha poses as a manager who is worried about the upcoming appraisal and shares her woes with netizens. She jokes about the strategic company off-site, saying that it’s scheduled before the promotion and increment letters are handed out. Additionally, she finds humour in the performance rating system, noting that most people opt for the “meets expectations" category. The comic even suggests a new GPS tracking system for goals, as they seem to be moving all over the place.

“Our goals are especially so agile, even before starting towards our goals, our goals have moved all over the place. They are everywhere. The world needs a new GPS tracking system for goals. Goal Positioning System and sometimes we cannot move even though we can see the goals clearly in front of our eyes,” she said.

Shraddha proposes turning reviews into a game and provides advice on how to engage employees. She suggests a golden buzzer and an MC to turn feedback sessions into reality shows. The caption alongside the clip reads, “Underrate but know that the company appreciates your efforts.”

Her witty take on the appraisal process has struck a chord with social media users, who have found it relatable and hilarious. With her quirky sense of humour, Shraddha has managed to lighten up the serious process of performance reviews. Social media users praised her for providing comic relief during a stressful time of the year for managers and employees alike. “You have to be the smartest and most well-rounded comedian out there! You make all women proud of your intellect and class! Love you and more power to you!” a user wrote.

“How do you manage to come up with such brilliant ideas… Your mind is a game zone for sure,” another comment read.

A user commented, “Hogwarts was way ahead of its time with the point system!”

It’s safe to say that Aiyyo Shraddha’s video has made performance reviews a lot less intimidating and has given everyone a reason to smile during this time. People watching her clip could relate to every tiny detail she mentioned.

