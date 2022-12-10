Akaash, the Guy Vanshika Cried Over in Viral Phone Call, Comes up With His Side of Story

The Vanshika saga on Twitter shows no sign of dying down. After Vanshika’s phone call to her friend, crying about how one Akaash had broken up with her, went viral and got her trending on Twitter, Akaash has apparently come up with his side of the story. Though many have continued to question the legitimacy of the saga- asking if the whole thing may have been staged- the “discourse" isn’t letting up anytime soon. Akaash has a few points to make for himself and Twitter is certainly listening.

Akaash’s phone call, like Vanshika’s, has apparently been “leaked" by his friend. It does seem a little “sus" that he would not doubt anything at all, given the circumstance. Akaash hit out at Vanshika and minced no words in pointing out the trouble with their relationship.

Claiming Vanshika was overreacting, he spoke about how she made the preparations of a “wedding" for their “two-month anniversary". He said it was natural for him to “freak out" and that Vanshika should not have acted like “Kareena Kapoor" in rejecting other guys in college for him.

“Itna disappoint toh mai 3 saal college mein katwane ke baad bhi nahi hua tha jitna yeh 2 maheene mein ho gayi hai," he says. Speaking on the whole heels-on-sale issue, he also mentions another shopping site’s sale. Here’s the whole conversation:

Akaash ki side sunlo bhai pic.twitter.com/97vGH8FBPA— Chai-Shai (@aashishsarda07) December 9, 2022

Akaash after every 2 min pic.twitter.com/wac2MYLRFs— Pranav ❤️‍ (@didyousaypranav) December 9, 2022

End the game https://t.co/FTG24szgry pic.twitter.com/NBrhbjcGg7— Ꮲ ʀ ᴀ ᴋ ᴀ s ʜ (@TheVerma_RowDy) December 10, 2022

I am in akaash side completely https://t.co/wgiPzDKUJL— Riruru (@us_moments_girl) December 10, 2022

yo what is this sasti romcom ka storyline https://t.co/Q47MFdif2T— ร ♡ (@SlovesTaylena) December 10, 2022

thanks to this im convinced ki yeh puri relationship hi scripted hai https://t.co/BIuiM5nfH7— shreya (@stfushreyeahh) December 10, 2022

This relationship is written and directed by Vanshika-Akash. This is their pyar ka punchnama except its set in mayur vihar and sponsored by myntra. The inspiration is said to be cringe vishwas-ghat themed tiktoks which keep on floating on twitter from time to time. https://t.co/14sgG9OPaJ— Kshitij. (@_ghostcookies) December 10, 2022

Have you picked a side or do you think they might soon come out and say it was all scripted?

