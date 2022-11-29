Ali Sethi's Melodious Rendition of 'Aayat' is the Perfect Nod to Arijit Singh's Viral 'Pasoori' Cover

It’s been nine months since the release of ‘Pasoori’ and the song still feels fresh as social media users can’t get over it yet! In that case, even Arijit Singh created a buzz with his version of ‘Pasoori’ that he sang during the Mumbai live concert. No doubt, Arijit’s soulful voice and the ‘feel’ in his melody are loved by fans who often address him as the ‘King of Playback Singing’. Various personalities and singers have drawn praise for the ‘Tum Hi Ho’ singer who melts hearts with his beautiful songs. Meanwhile, it seems like ‘Pasoori’ singer Ali Sethi is also one of them. In a viral video, the Pakistani singer could be seen singing Arijit’s ‘Aayat’ song that is all hearts!

Twitter user, Pulkit Kochar, posted a 30-second clip of Ali Sethi, who lent his voice to the ‘Aayat’ song from the Bollywood movie Bajirao Mastani. The popular singer’s video went viral after users went head over heels for Arijit’s version of ‘Pasoori’. Now, it looks like Ali’s clip is the perfect nod to the viral ‘Pasoori’ cover by Arijit. In the video (that looked like an Instagram live), Ali sang ‘Aayat’ while playing the Harmonium in the background. Users went crazy over his voice as they started pouring love for him online. Ali even praised the way how beautifully Arijit covered the song!

Here is Ali Sethi singing Aayat by Arijit posting this to balance the universe pic.twitter.com/hgjWRvvu4Y— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) November 28, 2022

Watch Arijit Singing ‘Pasoori’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayushman Sinha (@aayushmansinha)

“He’s such a great singer. Chan kittna and Ishq by him are my favourites.ufff” commented a user to Ali Sethi’s video. Another drew praise for him and said, “Ali Sethi is on another level”. One user also wrote, “Doing god’s work.”

He’s such a great singer. Chan kittna and Ishq by him are my favourites.ufff❤️— Subhanshi singh/सुभांशी सिंह (@SubhanshiSingh5) November 28, 2022

Doing god’s work — aish (@firewhiskeyyy) November 28, 2022

Ali Sethi is a Pakistani singer, composer, and songwriter who appeared on several seasons of Coke Studio Pakistan. His most recent single - Pasoori became the first Pakistani song to feature in Spotify’s “Viral 50-Global" chart. As of November 11, 2022, ‘Pasoori’ is currently the most-watched Coke Studio music video of all time. Isn’t that crazy?

This made me realise how well Arijit has sung that one.Ali Sethi ❤️ — prashant (@its_prashant27) November 28, 2022

However, fans also showered love on Arijit Singh who originally sang ‘Aayat’ for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie. A user replied, “Arijit has no match!” while another one wrote, “This made me realise how well Arijit has sung that one…”

