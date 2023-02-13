Alia Bhatt, though she has delivered many hits and critically acclaimed performances, is not beyond a ‘cringe’ scene or two and ‘Sadak 2’ is proof. The Mahesh Bhatt directorial also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ahead of its release in 2020, the film’s trailer had even become the world’s second most disliked video on YouTube, as the film was marred by the nepotism debate triggered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Now, a clip from ‘Sadak 2’ is doing the rounds on Twitter, where Alia does an emotional scene in the course of which she sobs and says, “baap ek ehsaas hai“. Twitter has been brutally trolling the scene, starting from the acting to the dialogue itself.

I blame aditya for this. He made me watch this https://t.co/pUPh3Kcsgh— S ( fan account) (@iamtia_08) February 12, 2023

she cries the same in every filmI will never understand how people find it varyingly great/good/insane/mid/cringe in different films when its literally the samepeople loving all of them or disliking all of them makes more sense to me https://t.co/ZJpn1VIvf2— Jane Doe (@anonymity_charm) February 12, 2023

Helppppp, Aditya's face….how did he not burst into laughs here https://t.co/kSkyhrptvI— Renee (@Aditiya_renee) February 12, 2023

We deserve a good movie of these two https://t.co/OfYaxoP5sq— Aakrity- Wants to move on but can't (@AAKRITY72636585) February 12, 2023

She cries the same way in all her movies…. https://t.co/kBQ1mO5nXQ— Meow stan (@Uaena_VIP) February 12, 2023

no because bad acting alia was an era— vid? who she? (@artemisindenial) February 12, 2023

i heard PAAP ek ehsaas hai and that made more sense— michael bracewell’s fairy godmother (@cricketpun_duh) February 12, 2023

Recently, Alia Bhatt also got roasted for an old video of her performing at IIFA awards in 2017 where she rapped a part of ‘Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull’. Though the actor has proven her mettle in Bollywood, she has found it difficult to evade the nepotism allegations on social media. The old clip showed her dancing and rapping portions of the ‘Kapoor and Sons’ song questionably. Reaction shots, though they are understood to not always accurately reflect what’s going on onstage, of Varun Dhawan, Armaan Malik and Soni Razdan added to the jokes.

