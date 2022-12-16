Aliens? Mysterious Lights in Kolkata Sky Leave Internet Intrigued, Here's The Truth

When sudden strange lights make an appearance in the sky, people often link it to a UFO sighting. On Thursday evening, Kolkata’s sky was illuminated by mysterious lights for about five minutes. Naturally, social media users began speculating the cause behind this. The light was visible at around 5:50 P.M. according to social media posts. One Twitter user shared two snaps of the mysterious illumination. It almost looks like someone is hidden in the sky and has decided to turn on a torch. They wondered if this was a meteor. Check out the post here:

The evening sky suddenly brightens up with a moving torch like source of light on southern sky approx 45 degree from horizon on 15Dec 2022, stays between 545pm and 550pm near Kolkata before the torch turns off. #meteor? #sky #kolkata pic.twitter.com/sPgHwShNGy — Subhamoy Chakraborti (@csubhamoy) December 15, 2022

Hindustan Times reported that not only was this visible from Kolkata, but also made an appearance in Bankura, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and even in a few districts in Odisha. Several social media users also shared their locations from where they had seen the light. “Not probably, but certainly it was the missile launched from Chandipur, Odisha. Also seen in Bhubaneswar,” a Twitter user wrote.

Not probably, but certainly it was the missile launched from Chandipur, Odisha. Also seen in Bhubaneswar.— Elusive_depth (@SanjeebaniBisw1) December 15, 2022

Another tweet read, “Man made structure or outer space intrusion or divine presence?”

Man made structure or outer space intrusion or divine presence?— myeyes (@atulseye) December 16, 2022

“Also seen by me from Murshidabad district. What was it?” a user tweeted.

Also seen by me from Murshidabad district. What was it?— Shabana (@P_sultana_) December 15, 2022

Meanwhile, it certainly seems plausible that this light was due to the Agni-V test firing. India has successfully carried out the night trials of Agni-V on Thursday, reported Indian Express. The nuclear-capable Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The test was conducted at a defence installation at Abdul Kalam Island near the coast of Odisha. The missile can strike targets up to 5,500 kilometres away and has a very high degree of accuracy. Agni-V has a three-stage solid-fuelled engine. As a road-mobile weapon, it can be transported by a truck and launched with a canister.

The test came amid the heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Ahead of the test, the Bay of Bengal was declared a no-fly zone by the authorities.

