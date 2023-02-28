It is impossible to hear about your own death. Yet, in a bizarre turn of events, a man from Hungerford, Berkshire in the UK learned about his own death from a letter from the Department of Work and Pensions. The 48-year-old identified as Mark Cusack had a revelation made to him that he does not have a National Insurance number left for him following his “demise”. The former town councillor who lives alone with his dog Puggles claimed that the local council was informed of his “demise". It caused more than just a minor inconvenience to Mark. He was unable to pay council tax, reported Metro.

Though Mark Cusack was able to see the ‘funny side’ to what must have been a baffling experience, it did turn into a bit of a hassle for him. The former town councillor had to get a letter from his General Practitioner to confirm that he is, in fact, still alive. In simple words, he needs a doctor’s note to prove that he is in fact alive and breathing. The General Practitioner issued him a letter, which read, “I am writing as the above gentleman’s General Practitioner. I can confirm I consulted with him today in person and that he is alive."

Talking about the whole situation, Mark Cusack said: “She joked that I should consider cashing in any life insurance I might have. I’ve reported the matter to Action Fraud, given that I’ve had a previous issue of identity theft. The current situation may seem farcical but it has many ramifications.”

The former town councilor shared that he would not want anyone else to face the situation that he had to go through. He mentioned that a situation where someone is suddenly “deceased”, should not be faced by people, especially with “a health condition or who is in a vulnerable situation."

He also shared that while people might think reversing the entire situation might be easy, but that is not the case. It is not just about “making a phone call or writing a letter."

Mark is not the only one who had to go through his bizarre turn of events. NBC Washington reported Susan and Darby Nye of Arlington, Virginia, were married for 30 years when suddenly Susan started receiving condolences from various federal agencies regarding the death of Darby who was still alive. It came to their notice when Darby’s purchase at a pharmacy was declined. He rang up the bank to find out why and they told him the Social Security Administration has informed them that he was dead. It was explained when someone dies, they are put on the Death Master File. The Social Security Administration uses this data to terminate benefit payments and report deaths to other agencies. So, just one typo is all it takes to declare someone dead.

