All-Nude German Aircraft To Bikini Wear, Bizarre Airlines Around The World

Although flight journeys are one of the most effective ways to travel, saving our precious time, the entire trip is indeed quite boring. We must undergo a rigorous security check, make our way through the hassle of the crowd while boarding, and endure strenuous hours up in the sky with nothing but the endless clouds as a view. However, you will be amazed to hear that some airline companies have found certain unique ways to spice up air travel like never before. Fasten your seatbelts because this takeoff journey might give you the shock of your life.

German nude airline service:

A German airline company came up with a bizarre idea of letting passengers fly from the German city of Erfurt to some popular Baltic sea resorts without having to sport any clothes. Launched in 2008, passengers were asked to wear clothing while boarding and at the time of deplaning. However, they were allowed to be completely naked while onboard.

Flight attendants in bikini wear:

Another controversial airline company - VietJet Aviation applied a new strategy of bringing in bikini-clad women as flight attendants. The CEO of VietJet Aviation, Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao was the person who ideated this plan. According to Forbes, the budding billionaire thought that women performing the Hawaiian dance, wearing just a bikini will help in launching a domestic route in Vietnam.

Hello, Kitty airline services:

This theme-based airline service is based on the popular cartoon Hello Kitty, created by Japanese designer Yuko Shimizu. This Taiwanese airline got its idea approved by the Hello Kitty makers in Japan. Apart from the entire plane, designed with the Hello Kitty cartoon, the amenities found inside the aircraft, including the pillows, napkins, and seats all bear the mark of the Hello Kitty illustrations.

Hooters air:

The famous American restaurant chain, Hooters also collaborated with airline companies. Although the service is defunct now when Hooters Air came into being, the aeroplane provided two Hooters girls and flight air hostesses, dressed in skimpy outfits. They entertained the travellers and offered them a wide range of hospitality services.

Rayani Airline:

Rayani Airlines which started operating in 2015 in Malayasia was banned the very next year. This airline followed a strict journey that required all the female flight attendants to wear the hijab. Passengers were only allowed onboard after offering prayers. Alcohol consumption was prohibited, and only Halal meat was served to the flyers. The plane also took off according to the rules of Islamic law.

