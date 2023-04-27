All Rise For 'Courtcore,' the New Aesthetic that's Taking Over TikTok

How should you dress for the courtroom? The question may seem strange, yet the younger generations have taken a shine to this aesthetic focusing on classic and elegant pieces, with no ostentatious signs or symbols, and closely resembling the ‘quiet luxury’ style. This new trend has been dubbed ‘courtcore,’ and emerged following the highly publicized trial of the American actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t the first celebrity to make headlines because of a lawsuit, nor is she the first to have her outfits scrutinized during a court case. But the aura of the star — and especially the numerous looks she wore in court — made her stand out, and above all gave rise to a new fashion inspiration called ‘courtcore.’ This, in other words, is the perfect aesthetic to attend a courtroom trial — or to stand trial, in Gwyneth’s case. At first glance, it hardly sounds like the stuff of dreams, and yet this new fashion trend has captivated social media users, who are recreating the star’s looks despite the fact that her trial ended almost a month ago.

The perfect look for court

In style terms, going to court isn’t quite the same as walking the Oscars red carpet. So, the “Two Lovers" star was never going to turn up in a ball gown with spaghetti thin straps, or in one of her numerous yoga outfits. For a court appearance, you need to be taken seriously, to show yourself in your best light, and especially, to keep things simple and understated. The American star’s team of image consultants, personal shoppers and other stylists clearly understood this, giving her a makeover from head to toe with classic, if not minimalist, pieces, combining elegance and discreet luxury.

While the #courtcore hashtag currently has ‘only’ 28,000 views on TikTok, posts mirroring the outfits worn by Gwyneth Paltrow during her trial are now multiplying at high speed, and that’s without counting the tutorials aimed at maximizing this new aesthetic. Followers have also been using the #GwynethPaltrowcourt hashtag, which already counts nearly a million views, testifying to the buzz around the outfits chosen by the actress for her trial. This leads to in-depth analysis of each one of her looks, whether from The Row or Loro Piana… brands spotlighted by one of the other major trends of the moment, ‘quiet luxury.’

Minimalist luxury

And it’s no coincidence, since these two trends are ultimately one and the same. Originating at the same time as the fourth season of the hit series “Succession," the ‘quiet luxury’ trend is characterized by discreet, classic and neutral clothes, with no apparent brands or logos, worn with style and elegance by rich “old money" heirs — as opposed to the nouveau riche — and a far cry from the ostentatious luxury seen in recent years on social networks or in shows like “Emily in Paris." The Row, the label founded by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana are among the brands favored by these affluent individuals who want to stand out with their subtlety, and by Gwyneth Paltrow, who couldn’t show up to court without paying a minimum of attention to her outfits — and her image.

