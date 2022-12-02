Allahabad High Court Suspends Jamadar Who Used Paytm To Take Tips From Lawyers

Courts take up suspension cases that are brought to them by private or public companies, organisations, or even individuals. But this time, Allahabad High Court found something similar suspecting in its court premises. It disclosed that a court jamadar used a Paytm QR code to take tips or financial aid from the lawyers. On this account, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal suspended him after he found the matter very seriously and recommended serious action against him.

The photo of Court Jamadar went viral on social media which showed him flashing the Paytm code on his waist. It was reported that he devised novel ways to receive tips from the attorneys in the court. The tweet that features the picture read, “#AllahabadHighCourt Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal suspends Court Jamadar for using Paytm wallet in court premises to receive tips.” A court jamadar is a person who supervises a staff of servants or a person who cleans offices.

#AllahabadHighCourt Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal suspends Court Jamadar for using @Paytm wallet in court premises to receive tips. pic.twitter.com/MSCNAdmB86— LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) December 1, 2022

The Suspension Order passed by Registrar General Ashish Garg states:

“Under the order dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble the Chief Justice, passed after considering the letter dated 29.11.2022 of Hon’ble Mr. Justice Ajit Singh, wherein strict action against the Court Jamadar, Sri Rajendra Kumar-1, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached with His Lordship, for using Paytm wallet in Court premises has been desired to be taken, Sri Rajendra Kumar-I, Emp. No. 5098, Bundle Lifter, attached as Court Jamadar with His Lordship is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect.”

The accused, identified as Rajendra Kumar, was also attached to the Nazarat section of the Honourable Court and won’t be allowed to leave the station without prior approval of the undersigned during the period of suspension, added the report.

However, he would be provided a subsistence allowance during his suspension period, the order stated. But, he must have not been engaged in any other employment, trade, profession, or occupation.

