‘Amazing Elon’ Trends on Twitter as Users Slam Musk for Using Bots to Flood the Site

Elon Musk never fails to be the talk of the town (Twitter) that is ruled by himself. From making headlines to declare his pronouns as “Prosecute/Fauci" to adding the view count feature for users to see how many times a tweet has been seen, Musk’s decisions haven’t received a nod from the users who slam the Twit CEO for his irrelevant conjectures. This time, users took a dig at Musk for using bots to flood the site with the keyword, “Amazing Elon!!!"

The phrase has been trending on Twitter after several bots (shortened from ‘robots’) started tweeting a similar keyword that ended with three exclamation marks. Users were enraged at Musk for using such a tactic to trend on his ‘own’ platform. “Imagine being so insecure you spend 44 billion dollars so you can have a bunch of fake accounts make “Amazing Elon" a trending topic," wrote an exasperated user on the micro-blogging site. Some even highlighted how Musk wanted to close fake accounts when he himself took the assistance of the automated, repetitive, pre-defined tweets to break Twitter on Monday morning.

Imagine being so insecure you spend 44billion dollars so you can have a bunch of fake accounts make “Amazing Elon” a trending topic.— Samantha (@twainsname) December 26, 2022

Users also took it as an insult as one of them commented, “Elon has insulted us on Twitter with his ‘Amazing Elon’ trend. Notice the 3 exclamation signs on all those accounts. All BOTS! Dude, please sell Twitter to someone who’ll respect, and take us seriously.” Another internet user posted, “Elon Musk is so sad & lonely on Christmas that he has a bot farm tweeting out “amazing Elon”.”

Elon has insulted us on Twitter with his ‘Amazing Elon’ trend. Notice the 3 exclamation signs on all those accounts. All BOTS! Dude, please sell Twitter to someone who’ll respect, and take us seriously. pic.twitter.com/DTTqwCsPnp— Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) December 26, 2022

I thought Elon will stop fake accounts 😅😅😅😅@elonmusk yes you’re Amazing 😁😁Amazing Elon !!! pic.twitter.com/CcQDn2G1Bo— Khaliid🎶 (@Khaleedrt) December 26, 2022

Is there something you can share with the rest of us Amazing Elon? https://t.co/g95EHHgiB5 pic.twitter.com/4AGZMhg5s6— Autistic Max (@MaxieMoosie) December 26, 2022

@elonmusk is so sad & lonely on Christmas that he has a bot farm tweeting out “amazing Elon.” https://t.co/mfkVTmW6aO— Tanja (@WeSee2024) December 26, 2022

Earlier, Twitter Inc removed a feature that promoted suicide prevention but it was soon restored on Elon Musk’s order. Reports stated that Twitter restored the feature after pressure from consumer safety groups and other concerned users over its removal. However, the Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin confirmed that the removal was for a temporary fixture and not a complete discard. “Twitter was fixing relevance, optimizing the size of the message prompts, and correcting outdated prompts. We know they are useful and our intent was not to have them down permanently," she stated.

