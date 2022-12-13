Amazon Delivery Agent Leaves Unexpected 'Movie Review' With DVD Order, Post Goes Viral

There are very few movies out that people find a complete package. From a riveting storyline, and a visual treat, to having great soundtracks. The Japanese hit anime movie Your Name certainly was all that and more for people who have stumbled upon it. This Amazon delivery agent believed it too. When a Reddit user ordered the DVD, he did not expect to get a review on it. But the delivery agent was kind enough to let them know, “Movie was good”. The user shared a snap of the DVD and the review written on it, on Reddit’s Mildly Interesting community.

Take a peek at it here:

If the Reddit community could agree on one reaction about the movie it was that most of them teared up watching it. Several even went on to share what other anime movies have had the same impact on them. Others simply called Your Name their all-time favourite movie. A Reddit user wrote, “Just watched the movie again for a second time. The story is wonderful, but I would also want to point out that it is also visually a treat.”

“I watched this a month or so ago and enjoyed it a lot. My Dad isn’t an anime fan but he appreciates a good story so bought this for him as a gift to see if he’d enjoy it as well,” read a comment.

“I watched this on the plane and everyone around me was concerned as I ugly cried in my cramped aisle seat,” another user commented.

Your Name or Kimi no Na Wa was released in 2016. The romantic fantasy anime revolves around the lives of Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana. Their actions soon begin to have a dramatic impact on each other’s lives. It went on to win the LAFCA Animation Award in 2016 and the Best Animated Film by Mainichi Film Awards in 2017 and also won the Grand Prize Award at the 20th Japan Media Arts Festival.

