Amazon Employee Gets Fired 4 Days After He Sold His Home And Car To Relocate

Amazon announced the layoff of 18,000 employees globally, earlier this month. This is the largest in the company’s history. Among those impacted by this decision was a certain IT professional from Kenya who was planning to relocate to Europe for the job. Needless to say, some sacrifices were required, but it came with excitement. Tom Mboya Opiyo has been planning to relocate with his family to a whole other continent. The deal was done. It seemed like a great opportunity with broadened horizons and a great future awaiting. Until it fell through. Opiyo shared how the entire situation unfolded on his LinkedIn and the lessons he learned from it. Four days before the move, Opiyo received a call from his future company. It was then that he received the truly devastating news. He was sacked even before he could join the company.

Social media users sympathized with Opiyo’s situation. After all, an opportunity like this is a dream come true for most. The LinkedIn user wrote, “I was a victim of this some two years ago. I went through almost all what you went through for a school in Singapore, which I chose never to expose or give bad online reviews. I went back to square zero after spending my entire savings on the paperwork and approvals. It only took God’s mercies and grace to survive. I live to tell the story but one thing is I am stronger than before.”

“I don’t even know if sympathy is enough, I just felt this pain as if it’s mine. Am hoping the company will pay the damages which can help get back on track a bit. My suggestion, how about you start life in Germany by moving alone first then family follows if the grass is greener if not I know you are the next Director somewhere in our amazing Nation… Anybody seeking global opportunities let’s normalize damages in our contracts,” read another comment on Opiyo’s post.

A user commented, “This is very sad indeed but all will be okay Tom. The current situation is just but a temporary one and will be over in a blink of an eye. Despite the situation, the bright side things are that the career move meant your skills and experience in the industry are of global standards and that won’t change regardless. Opportunities will be knocking on your doors sooner than you expect. I can imagine how overwhelming this can be to you and your family but just know that this is a passing wind. You have my support as a friend and a member of the ICT community and will stand with you during these trying times.”

The layoffs at Amazon will primarily affect the organization’s physical stores. These include Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, as well as its PXT organizations. CEO Andy Jassy informed employees that layoffs were the last option they had due to the economic climate in November. Another reason added was the company’s rapid hiring in recent years. Amazon has also offered voluntary buyouts and has introduced cost-cutting measures in other areas of its vast operation.

