Ambedkar's Portrait Made Using 18,000 Notebooks in Mosaic Art Form

A huge portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar made using 18,000 notebooks in mosaic art style by 18 artists has been displayed at a park in Maharashtra’s Latur city to mark the birth anniversary of the chief architect of India’s Constitution on April 14.

The notebooks used to make the portrait, measuring 100 x110 feet in 11,000 sq ft area, will later be distributed to students of government schools as a social commitment to spread the awareness about education, said Latur BJP Lok Sabha member Sudhakar Shrangare, who took the initiative for making of the portrait.

An artist’s creativity knows no bounds and this holds true for an American man who has been drawing portraits on floating ice blocks in the Baltic Sea. Moreover, instead of ordinary paints, the artist, David Popa, uses charcoal and soil to draw the artwork.

A video, uploaded on YouTube, gives a glimpse of the 29-year-old artist’s exceptional talent. It features an aerial view of one of Popa’s portraits where he is seen standing on huge sheets of ice and drawing the artwork. As the drone captures the breathtaking portrait from a higher altitude, it gets even more spectacular with small chunks of ice surrounding the big sheet and adding to the beauty of the painting.

There are other videos of Popa’s portraits on the internet which he has named the Fractured series. He draws these in the freezing weather of Finland and swims to the extremely cold sea to reach the ice sheet or block, according to Newsweek.

Hailing originally from New York, US, Popa moved to Espoo, Finland, and tried his hand at drawing artwork. “Initially it was a huge paradigm shift for me to convince myself that it was even possible and safe,” said Popa. The artist said that he first practised drawing the portrait for two winters before starting with the series.

(Including PTI Inputs)

