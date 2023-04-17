Amber Heard 'Bruise Makeup': Twitter Doesn't Want You to Forget Disturbing Trial 'Content'

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial and its commodification on the Internet was one of the most disturbing moments in pop culture recently. Not only did it spur violently misogynistic discourse against Heard, it also had a range of people on the Internet mocking and making light of a serious issue like domestic abuse. Now, as the tide seems to be turning on Twitter, people have been recounting the disturbing instances when TikTokers cashed in on the trial.

From replicating Amber Heard’s bruises with makeup to enacting scenarios of abuse, TikTokers did it all. Sharing a disturbing video compilation, a Twitter user wrote, “Maybe TikTok should be banned after all."

maybe tiktok should be banned after all pic.twitter.com/0MZ7npVelY— amber heard archive  ✡︎ (@heardsstan) April 13, 2023

everyone saying that amber describing johnny raping her "sounded like a good time" was the worst tiktok trend during the trial because it perpetuated this harmful idea that a victim can enjoy getting raped. https://t.co/ZUhFPKMn02— eris ❦ (@dajjalsspawn) April 17, 2023

I literally avoided tiktok for months because of this. Gross behaviour , i hope they’re embarrassed— Baechu (@arya_heda) April 16, 2023

I never want to remember this time again in my life. Need it erased from my memory and the internet— Kat, Thee Meme Collector (@katrina9275) April 16, 2023

making fun of abuse *even if you think it's fake* is just beyond evil— فادية (@fadieaa) April 16, 2023

Personally There is nothing more humiliating then having to take an extra 10 minutes to cover the bruises on your body and the fact that ppl not only made fake bruises but then made a joke out of covering them up is the reason why I lost faith in humanity a ling time ago https://t.co/6KLESyCih0— Robin (@Taylordelmills) April 16, 2023

regardless of your opinion on this case, making memes and tiktoks on a traumatising court case is WEIRD AS FUCK and you know for a fact that is hurting only one demographic and that is DV victims. https://t.co/PklejLBtGW— Lynna (@lynnacoupie) April 16, 2023

This was only a few months ago. Like how did these people not think this would very quickly come back to bite them in the butt. https://t.co/ofevwAUmmR— Pu**y Facing The World (@blixberrie) April 16, 2023

Internet’s moment of misogyny is truly everlasting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here