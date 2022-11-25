Amber Heard Most Searched Celeb On Google in 2022, Ex-Husband Johnny Depp Ranks Second

Aquaman actress Amber Heard is reportedly the most googled celebrity of 2022. A report analyzed by the portal CelebTattler claimed that Heard stood at the top position in the online google research trend seemingly due to her highly publicized defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. As per a report by New York Post, the stats show Amber Heard topped the list with an average search trend of 5.6 million every month in the USA. She was followed by Johnny Depp, who came second with an average trend of 5.5 million searchers per month.

What was the libel trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp?

Pirates Of The Caribbean fame Johnny Depp sued Heard for $50 million in damage over the op-ed that was published by the latter in The Washington Post back in 2018. In the article, Heard called herself a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’, however, the piece did not directly name Depp. After the op-ed, Johnny Depp was removed from several movies including the Pirates and Fantastic Beasts franchise, but he continued to deny the allegations.

On grounds of inflicting financial, personal, and professional damage, Depp sued Heard in a defamation case. A year later, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million accusing he targeted her reputation by calling the allegations of abuse a “hoax.”

Who other than the couple made it to the most google search list?

A spokesperson from CelebTattler told The New York Post, “This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ behind the scenes drama.” After Johnny Depp, it is the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II who made it to the third place. The longest-serving British monarch passed away in the month of September at age 96. She garnered about 4.3 million Google searches per month.

In fourth place stands, Tom Brady, the football star who made headlines for his unexpected divorce from supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Followed by him, were ex-couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson whose steamier relationship and tumultuous clash with Kanye West became a massive talk of the town.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here