No matter how proud you are of your own book collection, American archaeologist and writer Kathleen O’Neal Gear’s library is bound to make you a little envious. After all, it is not every day one comes across about 32 thousand books in possession of a single person. The award-winning writer shared a set of snaps of her personal library, and it looks like a dream come true for bibliophiles. Bookshelf after bookshelf was filled to the brim. There was even a stack on the floor as if there weren’t enough books on the shelves already! Kathleen went on to tweet that while some people enjoy collecting cars and boats, that is not her thing.

Social media users were stunned by the sheer number of books Kathleen O’Neal Gear had. Many remarked that they thought they had more than enough books but looking at her collection, theirs looked nothing in comparison. Others mentioned that they had to find peace with having about the same amount of books on their Kindle. A Twitter user wrote, “OMG, you must own a mansion. I’m forced to use a Kindle!”

“And here I am thinking I have a lot at 3,281. I am in awe. And I know what it is to pack and move them… but TEN TIMES that number? Whew!” another user tweeted.

Another tweet read, “If I had that room in my house, my brain would be thrashing about which one to read next. Just curious, are there any dominant author(s) or genres?”

Kathleen O’Neal Gear is a former state historian and archaeologist for Wyoming, Kansas, and Nebraska who worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior. She has twice received the federal government’s Special Achievement Award for “outstanding management" of the United States’ cultural heritage. She is married to W. Michael Gear, with whom she is the co-author of several works of literature. The list includes North America’s Forgotten Past series (People of the Songtrail, People of the Morning Star, Sun Born, Moon Hunt, among others); and the Anasazi Mysteries series. The New York Times Bestselling Author duo has over 17 million copies of their books in print worldwide. Their works have also been translated into at least twenty-nine languages.

